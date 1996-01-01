Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Energy economics
  3. Webcast archive
  4. Energy Outlook 2023 – webcast

Energy Outlook 2023 – webcast

Our energy economics webcasts provide insight into the data generated by the Energy Outlook and the Statistical Review of World Energy
Energy Outlook 2023

You are invited to register for the webcast launch of the bp Energy Outlook 2023  

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has had a significant impact on the energy system. The disruption to global energy supplies and associated impacts on global prices has emphasized the importance of energy security and affordability, while the need for cleaner energy remains crucial.   
 
This year’s Energy Outlook considers how these recent events and policy responses to them might affect global energy demand and supply and explores what impact this could have on the energy transition out to 2050.  

 

At this year’s launch, Spencer Dale, bp’s chief economist, will discuss the Outlook’s findings and what they could mean for the future of energy.  

 

Date: 30 January 

Time: 2-3.30pm GMT / 9-10.30am EST

Add this event to your calendar ics / 42.1 KB

Also on bp.com

BP net zero

Our transformation

Reimagining energy – photo montage

Our purpose

Night time city scape

Sustainability