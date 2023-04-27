Attending the meeting in person

Voting at the AGM in person

Voting on all resolutions is by a poll, as required by the company’s articles of association. In a global company such as ours, we think poll voting is the fairest approach as shareholder votes are counted according to the number of shares held. Voting will be open from the time the chair of the AGM declares the poll open until it is closed. The chair of the AGM will notify those in attendance shortly prior to the poll closing so that they can cast their votes.

Shareholders, registered ADS holders and their proxies or corporate representatives can submit their votes by poll using one of the two methods set out on this page.



1. Voting handset

hen the chair opens the vote, you will be presented with a list of resolutions; use the blue track ball to scroll through the resolutions. Press the green square to vote on the selected resolution.

To advance to the next resolution, press the green square or press the red triangle to return to the list of resolutions.



2. Poll card

We encourage shareholders to use the electronic voting handsets provided at the AGM. Should shareholders wish to vote via a paper poll card, they can request these from the Shareholder Registration Desk before the AGM.



3. Asking questions before the AGM

Questions can be submitted in advance through the Lumi electronic meeting platform, or via mybpshares.com, by following the instructions on pages 4, 17-18 and 22. Access to pre-submission will be available from the date of publication of this Notice until 5pm BST on Thursday, 20 April 2023. Please see pages 2 and 22 for deadlines and information on submitting your questions in advance of the AGM.



4. Asking questions at the AGM

Shareholders, proxies and corporate representatives have a right to ask questions in accordance with section 319A of the Companies Act 2006.



If you intend to ask a question during the AGM, to help us manage shareholder questions efficiently, we ask that you please register your question at the Question Registration Desk prior to the start of the meeting. The Question Registration Desk will advise you which question point you should sit at in the auditorium and an usher will inform you when it is time to ask your question.



Please endeavour to keep your questions short and relevant to the business of the meeting. For more information see page 22.

