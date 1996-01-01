Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Investors
  3. Annual General Meeting
  4. Corporate representatives

I hold shares through a broker or nominee, how can I attend?

 

You will need to ask your broker or nominee to appoint you as either a proxy or as a corporate representative. If they appoint you as a proxy, the appointment must be notified to the BP Registrar by the appropriate deadline (see Notice of Meeting here). If they appoint you as a corporate representative, they will need to write a letter to us setting out the details of the appointment and of your shareholding, and you will need to bring the letter with you to the meeting along with photographic proof of identity. If you do not have such a letter, or the BP Registrar has not been notified of your appointment as a proxy, you may be denied entry to the meeting and will be unable to vote.

 

Please note that proxies and corporate representatives may not bring guests to the meeting.

 

An example of the letter format can be downloaded below.

Corporate representatives - sample letter pdf / 53.8 KB