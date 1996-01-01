Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Investors
  3. Annual report
  4. Glossary

Glossary

See acronyms used in our reporting below or download the full glossary of terms in this PDF
Glossary pdf / 105.9 KB
ADR American depositary receipt.
ADS American depositary share. 1 ADS = 6 ordinary shares.
Barrel (bbl)
 159 litres, 42 US gallons.
bcf Billion cubic feet.
bcf/d Billion cubic feet per day.
bcfe Billion cubic feet equivalent.
bcma Billion cubic metres per annum.
b/d Barrels per day.
boe Barrels of oil equivalent
boe/d
 Barrels of oil equivalent per day
EJ/yr Exajoules
EVP Executive vice president.
FPSO Floating production, storage and offloading.
GAAP Generally accepted accounting practice.   
Gas Natural gas.
gCO₂e/MJ
 Grams of carbon dioxide equivalent per megajoule of energy.
GHG  Greenhouse gas. 
GRI Global Reporting Initiative.
GtCO₂ Gigatonnes of carbon dioxide.
GW Gigwatt
GWh  Gigawatt hour.
HSSE Health, safety, security and environment.
IFRS International Financial Reporting Standards. 
Kb/d Thousand barrels per day.
KPIs  Key performance indicators. 
kt Thousand tonnes.
LNG Liquefied natural gas. 
LPG Liquefied petroleum gas.
mb/d  Thousand barrels per day. 
Mbbl Million barrels.
mboe/d Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day.
mmb/d or Mb/d Million barrels per day. 
mmboe/d Million barrels of oil equivalent per day. 
mmBtu Million British thermal units. 
mmcf/d 
 Million cubic feet per day. 
mmte or Mte Million tonnes.
MteCO₂e Million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent.
Mtpa Million tonnes per annum.
MW Megawatt. 
MWe Megawatt electrical.
MWp Megawatt peak.
NGLs Natural gas liquids. 
PSA Production-sharing agreement. 
PTA Purified terephthalic acid.
RC  Replacement cost.
RMM  Refining marker margin.
SEC  The United States Securities and Exchange Commission. 
Twh Terawatt hour.
SVP Senior vice president.
WTI  West Texas Intermediate.

Related content

Dividends

Dates and details of payment options and historical payment information

Investor tools

A range of interactive tools providing in-depth information for our investors

Newsletter sign up

Register for our newsletter to receive regular investor news updates and notification of upcoming investor events