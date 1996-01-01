|ADR
|American depositary receipt.
|ADS
|American depositary share. 1 ADS = 6 ordinary shares.
|Barrel (bbl)
|159 litres, 42 US gallons.
|bcf
|Billion cubic feet.
|bcf/d
|Billion cubic feet per day.
|bcfe
|Billion cubic feet equivalent.
|bcma
|Billion cubic metres per annum.
|b/d
|Barrels per day.
|boe
|Barrels of oil equivalent
|boe/d
|Barrels of oil equivalent per day
|EJ/yr
|Exajoules
|EVP
|Executive vice president.
|FPSO
|Floating production, storage and offloading.
|GAAP
|Generally accepted accounting practice.
|Gas
|Natural gas.
|gCO₂e/MJ
|Grams of carbon dioxide equivalent per megajoule of energy.
|GHG
|Greenhouse gas.
|GRI
|Global Reporting Initiative.
|GtCO₂
|Gigatonnes of carbon dioxide.
|GW
|Gigwatt
|GWh
|Gigawatt hour.
|HSSE
|Health, safety, security and environment.
|IFRS
|International Financial Reporting Standards.
|Kb/d
|Thousand barrels per day.
|KPIs
|Key performance indicators.
|kt
|Thousand tonnes.
|LNG
|Liquefied natural gas.
|LPG
|Liquefied petroleum gas.
|mb/d
|Thousand barrels per day.
|Mbbl
|Million barrels.
|mboe/d
|Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day.
|mmb/d or Mb/d
|Million barrels per day.
|mmboe/d
|Million barrels of oil equivalent per day.
|mmBtu
|Million British thermal units.
|mmcf/d
|Million cubic feet per day.
|mmte or Mte
|Million tonnes.
|MteCO₂e
|Million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent.
|Mtpa
|Million tonnes per annum.
|MW
|Megawatt.
|MWe
|Megawatt electrical.
|MWp
|Megawatt peak.
|NGLs
|Natural gas liquids.
|PSA
|Production-sharing agreement.
|PTA
|Purified terephthalic acid.
|RC
|Replacement cost.
|RMM
|Refining marker margin.
|SEC
|The United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
|Twh
|Terawatt hour.
|SVP
|Senior vice president.
|WTI
|West Texas Intermediate.
