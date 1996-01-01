Site traffic information and cookies

Taxation and capital gains tax (CGT)

For general information on the tax treatment of shares and dividends, please refer to the latest BP p.l.c. annual report and accounts.

 

Information on the taxation of dividends in the UK can also be found on the HM Revenue & Customs website: www.gov.uk/tax-on-dividends.

 

If you require additional information or advice you should contact a financial or other independent professional adviser.

CGT

 

Information on CGT values for both BP and Burmah Castrol.

CGT for bp: information to help calculate potential liability for CGT for bp shareholders

CGT for bp pdf / 119.4 KB

CGT for Burmah Castrol: historic values for Burmah Castrol shares for CGT purposes

CGT for Burmah Castrol pdf / 117.9 KB

