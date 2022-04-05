BP Midstream Partners K-3 and Form 8937

On April 5, 2022, BP Midstream Partners, LP (the “Partnership”) announced that a bp affiliate completed the acquisition of all outstanding common units of the Partnership not owned by bp or its affiliates and the Partnership’s common units would no longer be listed on the NYSE. The Partnership today announced that the Partnership’s 2022 investor tax reporting package is now available on its website. Former unitholders may access their tax reporting package by visiting the website: www.taxpackagesupport.com/bpmp.

For additional information related to the 2022 tax reporting package, please call Tax Package Support at (833) 693-1183.