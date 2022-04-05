Site traffic information and cookies

BP Midstream Partners K-3 and Form 8937

On April 5, 2022, BP Midstream Partners, LP (the “Partnership”) announced that a bp affiliate completed the acquisition of all outstanding common units of the Partnership not owned by bp or its affiliates and the Partnership’s common units would no longer be listed on the NYSE.  The Partnership today announced that the Partnership’s 2022 investor tax reporting package is now available on its website. Former unitholders may access their tax reporting package by visiting the website: www.taxpackagesupport.com/bpmp

 

For additional information related to the 2022 tax reporting package, please call Tax Package Support at (833) 693-1183. 

Documents relating to the acquisition of BP Midstream Partners L.P.

As per Treasury Reg. Section 1.6045B-1(g), Example 1(iii), this document will be available for inspection on this site for a period of 10 years from April 2022. 

 

Form 8937 (Report of Organizational Actions Affecting Basis of Securities) pdf / 2 MB

