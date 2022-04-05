BP Midstream Partners K-3 and Form 8937

On April 5, 2022, BP Midstream Partners, LP (the “Partnership”) announced that a bp affiliate completed the acquisition of all outstanding common units of the Partnership not owned by bp or its affiliates and the Partnership’s common units would no longer be listed on the NYSE. The Partnership today announced that the Partnership’s 2022 investor tax reporting package is now available on its website. Former unitholders may access their tax reporting package by visiting the website: www.taxpackagesupport.com/bpmp.
For additional information related to the 2022 tax reporting package, please call Tax Package Support at (833) 693-1183.
As per Treasury Reg. Section 1.6045B-1(g), Example 1(iii), this document will be available for inspection on this site for a period of 10 years from April 2022.
bp reports another quarter of strong earnings driven by high reliability and strategic delivery in its latest results
Find useful information about bp dividends and learn how to manage your shareholding online
Register for our newsletter to receive regular investor news updates and notification of upcoming investor events