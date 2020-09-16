bp week 2020

Over three afternoons on 14-16 September 2020, chief executive officer Bernard Looney and members of his leadership team offered further insight into bp’s new strategy, which was launched on 4 August. bp week also included the launch of this year's Energy Outlook, hosted by group chief economist Spencer Dale.
Sessions were hosted online only and included the opportunity for Q&A.
Bernard Looney opened the event and set the scene for bp week before handing over to Spencer Dale for the launch of the Energy Outlook 2020.
Spencer Dale introduced the 2020 Energy Outlook, exploring the forces likely to shape the global energy transition over the next 30 years.
Bernard Looney provided an introduction to the capital markets day.
Giulia Chierchia introduced the new sustainability framework underpinning bp’s delivery of cleaner energy.
Kerry Dryburgh discussed how purpose, culture and leadership are empowering bp’s people.
The day closed with a Q&A session hosted by Bernard, Giulia, Kerry and Murray Auchincloss, chief financial officer.
Carol Howle hosted a session on integrating energy systems.
William Lin described bp’s plans for partnering with countries, cities and industries.
Gordon Birrell discussed the role of resilient and focused hydrocarbons.
David Eyton set out bp’s plans to drive digital and innovation across the business.
Murray Auchincloss presented bp’s financial frame.
Bernard Looney gave his remarks on the three days and closed the event.