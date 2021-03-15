Financial disclosure framework and databook

Consistent with our purpose and net zero ambition we have made a commitment to reinvent bp.
We have a new strategy, a new organizational model and from the start of 2021 have also changed the way that we performance manage bp. We commenced reporting on this basis with our first quarter 2021 results.
Our financial disclosure framework comprises our new segmental reporting structure and associated disclosures. It follows a significant review of and enhancement to, our disclosures and forms part of a broader reporting framework that includes our Annual Report, Sustainability Report and ESG data sheet.
Download the restated group databook (previously F&OI).
Murray Auchincloss, chief financial officer and Craig Marshall, SVP investor relations held a webcast presentation and Q&A to discuss the new framework on 15 March 2021.
We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions.
We deliver heat, light and mobility products and services to people all around the world in ways that will help to drive the transition to a lower carbon future
