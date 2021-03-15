Site traffic information and cookies

Financial disclosure framework and databook

“Our financial disclosure framework is an important step in our journey to reinvent bp. The reporting structure defines how we performance manage the company to maximise value. And the metrics provide increased transparency as we progress our strategic agenda, enhancing understanding of our business and demonstrating the significant value within our portfolio.”
Murray Auchincloss

Murray Auchincloss, chief financial officer, bp

3Q22 Group databook xlsx / 2.1 MB
Downloads

bp’s financial disclosure framework

Consistent with our purpose and net zero ambition we have made a commitment to reinvent bp.


We have a new strategy, a new organizational model and from the start of 2021 have also changed the way that we performance manage bp. We commenced reporting on this basis with our first quarter 2021 results.


Our financial disclosure framework comprises our new segmental reporting structure and associated disclosures. It follows a significant review of and enhancement to, our disclosures and forms part of a broader reporting framework that includes our Annual Report, Sustainability Report and ESG data sheet.


Download the restated group databook (previously F&OI).

Webcast presentation

Murray Auchincloss, chief financial officer and Craig Marshall, SVP investor relations held a webcast presentation and Q&A to discuss the new framework on 15 March 2021.

Downloads

Latest databook
3Q22 Group databook xlsx / 2.1 MB
Restated databooks
Group databooks 2019 and 2020 xlsx / 1.9 MB
Group databooks 2019 and 2020 pdf / 1.4 MB
Archive databooks
Annual F&OI 2015-2019 xlsx / 338.4 KB
Quarterly F&OI 3Q 2020 xlsx / 459.5 KB

