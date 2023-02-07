Modelling guidance

The trading conditions update is produced in order to provide equal disclosure to all investors and potential investors of current trading conditions.
Content includes the following:
|Operating environment rules of thumb for the full year 2022
|Impact on pre-tax replacement cost operating profit
|Oil price*
Brent +/- $1/bbl
|$340m
|Natural gas price*
Henry Hub +/- $0.10/mmBtu
|$30m
|Customers & products refining margin
RMM +/- $ 1/bbl
|$450m
Below is bp's macro outlook as at 4Q22 results publication on 7 February 2023
Below is bp's 1Q23 guidance as at 4Q22 results publication on 7 February 2023
Below is bp's 2023 guidance as at 4Q22 results publication on 7 February 2023
We now have three years under our belt. We have made good progress on our 2025 targets. And we are increasingly confident - not just in those targets - but in the opportunities presented by the energy transition. Below is a summary of the 2025 targets and 2030 aims for the Group and our three strategic focus areas.
|EBITDA ($bn)
|2021
|2022
|2025
|2030
|$71/bbl
|$103/bbl
|$70/bbl
|$70/bbl
|Resilient hydrocarbons
|30.6
|56.9
|40-42
|39-42
|Convenience and mobility
|4.4
|4.3
|~7
|9-11
|Low carbon energy
|Growth phase
|2-3
|Group
|34.4
|60.7
|46-49
|51-56
|Of which: Transition growth engines
|3-4
|10-12
|Investor proposition targets
|EBIDA per share growth (%), CAGR
|>12
|ROACE (%)
|13.3
|30.5
|>18
|>18
|Capital expenditure in transition (%)
|~19
|~30
|>40
|~50
|Other guidance
|Capital expenditure ($bn)
|12.8
|16.3
|14-18
|14-18
|Of which: Transition growth engines
|2.4
|4.9
|6-8
|7-9
|Divestment proceeds - cumulative since 2H20 ($bn)
|7.6
|15.9
|25
|Resilient hydrocarbons (RHC)
|Investing more in today's oil and gas system, growing EBITDA through the decade
|RHC EBITDA ($bn)
|30.6
|56.9
|40-42
|39-42
|RHC capital expenditure ($bn)
|9.1
|13.0
|9-11
|8-10
|Oil and gas production (mmboed)
|2.2
|2.3
|~2.3
|~2.0
|Unit production costs ($/boe)
|~7
|~6
|~6
|LNG portfolio (mtpa)
|18
|19
|25
|30
|Biofuels production (mbd)
|26
|27
|~50
|~100
|Biogas supply volumes (mboed)
|9
|12
|~40
|~70
|Bioenergy EBITDA ($bn)
|~2
|>4
|Bioenergy expected returns (%)
|>15
|Bioenergy cumulative capex (2023-30) ($bn)
|~15
|Convenience and mobility (C&M)
|Aim to double EBITDA to $9-11bn by 2030 with returns of 15-20%
|2021
|2022
|2025
|2030
|C&M EBITDA (bn)
|4.4
|4.3
|7
|9-11
|C&M captital expenditure ($bn)
|1.6
|1.8
|2-3
|3-4
|Customer touchpoints per day (million)
|>12
|~12
|>15
|>20
|Strategic convenience sites
|2,150
|2,400
|~3,000
|~3,500
|EV charge points (000)
|~13
|~22
|>40
|>100
|Rapid and ultra fast charging points as a % of total (%)
|~50
|>60
|~90
|EV charging installed capacity (GW)
|~10
|EV charging energy sales (TWh)
|~15
|C&M expected returns (%)
|15-20
|Convenience and EV charging expected returns (%)
|>15
|Convenience and EV charging EBITDA ($bn)
|>1.5
|>4
|EV charging EBITDA ($bn)
|~2
|Convenience gross margin growth (%), constant fx, CAGR (2022-30)
|~10
|Low carbon energy (LCE)
|Aim to grow EBITDA to $2-3bn by 2030
|2021
|2022
|2025
|2030
|LCE EBITDA ($bn)
|Growth phase
|2-3
|LCE capital expenditure ($bn)
|1.3
|1.0
|3-5
|3-5
|Hydrogen production (mpta net)
|0.5-0.7
|Renewables (GW net developed to FID)
|4.4
|5.8
|20
|50
|Renewables (GW net installed)
|1.9
|2.2
|~10
|Hydrogen expected returns (unlevered)
|Double digit
|Renewables expected returns - (unlevered) (%)
|6-8
Below is a summary of selected M&A transactions since 2022 that may impact financial modelling of bp's businesses.
