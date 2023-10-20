Analyst information

Quarterly financial result estimates are not available at this time.
|bp third quarter 2023 consensus
|Adjusted average
|Gas & low carbon
|2,180
|Oil production & operations
|3,380
|Customers & products
|2,410
|Other businesses & corporate
|(330)
|Consolidation adjustment
|0
|RCP before interest and tax
|7,610
|Interest and other financial expenses
|(660)
|Tax
|(2,760)
|Minorities
|(190)
|Underlying RC result
|4,010
|Effective tax rate (%)
|39%
|23 participating brokers
21 inputs for GLCE and OPO to exclude inputs submitted using former 'Upstream' segmentation
