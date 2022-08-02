Case studies

Resilient hydrocarbons

Our focus remains on safely delivering value, maximizing returns and cash flow and reducing emissions. Having grown production in 2022, we plan to grow underlying production to 2025, and hold broadly flat to 2030, relative to 2022.



In the second half of the decade, we have options to progress several new hub opportunities in our existing operating areas.

Our plan is underpinned by a high-quality hopper of options, with 18 billion barrels currently planned for development.

We will drive value through continued high-grading to ensure only the highest quality barrels are developed.

We also plan to sustain operational cost efficiency and reliability improvements. 2022 performance demonstrates our focus here; with our lowest unit production cost since 2006 and the highest plant reliability on record.

Keeping North Sea energy flowing

We’re in action to boost homegrown energy in the UK. Seagull and Murlach (our new North Sea major projects ) will tap into existing oil and gas infrastructure, removing the need to build new production facilities. We plan for Seagull to come online in 2023, and Murlach is currently in the planning phase.

We’ve also secured planning permission for a 1.25km pipeline at Sullom Voe terminal, Shetland, to help provide the UK with a long-term reliable gas supply from our Clair field.