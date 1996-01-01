Site traffic information and cookies

bp's chief executive officer, Bernard Looney; chief financial officer, Murray Auchincloss; and EVP customers & products, Emma Delaney hosted a webcast on Thursday 16 February to discuss bp's agreement to purchase leading travel center operator, TravelCenters of America

Webcast presentation materials

Slides and script pdf / 2.1 MB
Q&A transcript pdf / 138.2 KB
Press release pdf / 129 KB

Related content

bp agrees to purchase leading travel center operator, TravelCenters of America

BP Products North America Inc has reached an agreement to purchase TravelCenters of America

Annual Report

An overview of the key activities, events and results together with commentary on bp’s performance and our priorities as we move forward

