Financial disclosures framework presentation

15 March
2021
Our financial disclosure framework comprises our new segmental reporting structure and associated disclosures
bp’s new financial disclosure framework

Murray Auchincloss, chief financial officer and Craig Marshall, SVP investor relations held a webcast presentation to discuss the new framework.

Download materials
Presentation slides and script pdf / 1.8 MB
Q&A transcript pdf / 144.9 KB

In detail

Visit the section to review the full set of disclosures

Financial disclosure framework
Handbook
Financial disclosure handbook pdf / 2.3 MB
Restated databooks
Group databooks 2019 and 2020 xlsx / 1.9 MB
Group databooks 2019 and 2020 pdf / 1.4 MB
Legacy databooks
Annual F&OI 2015-2019 xlsx / 338.4 KB
Quarterly F&OI 3Q 2020 xlsx / 459.5 KB

