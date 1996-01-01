Site traffic information and cookies

Databook archive

Financial and operating information
2023

2Q 2023 Group databook - xls

Download the full version of our Group databook.

Group databook xlsx / 2.1 MB

1Q 2023 Group databook - xls

Download the full version of our Group databook.

Group databook xlsx / 2.2 MB
2022

4Q 2022 Group databook - xls

Download the full version of our Group databook.

Group databook xlsx / 2.1 MB

3Q 2022 Group databook - xls

Download the full version of our Group databook.

Group databook xlsx / 2.1 MB

2Q 2022 Group databook - xls

Download the full version of our Group databook.

Group databook xlsx / 2.1 MB

1Q 2022 Group databook - xls

Download the full version of our Group databook. 

Group databook xlsx / 2 MB
2021

4Q 2021 Group databook - xls

Download the full version of our Group databook. 

Group databook xlsx / 2 MB

3Q 2021 Group databook - xls

Download the full version of our Group databook. 

Group databook xlsx / 1.9 MB

2Q 2021 Group databook - xls

Download the full version of our Group databook.

Group databook xlsx / 1.9 MB

1Q 2021 Group databook - xls

Download the full version of our Group databook. 

Group databook xlsx / 1.9 MB
2016 - 2020

Quarterly full book - xls

Download the full version of our Financial and Operating Information 2016-2020. 

Full book xlsx / 565.2 KB
2015 - 2019

XLS

Full book xlsx / 338.4 KB

Quarterly full book - xls

Download the full version of our Financial and Operating Information 2015-2019. 

Full book xlsx / 455.4 KB
2014 - 2018

XLS

Full book xlsx / 373.2 KB

XBRL

2Q 2018 XBRL file zip / 242.3 KB

Quarterly full book - xls

Download the full version of our Financial and Operating Information 2014-2018. 

Full book xlsx / 445.2 KB
2013 -2017

XLS

Full book xlsx / 348.1 KB

Quarterly full book - xls

Download the full version of our Financial and Operating Information 2013-2017. 

Full book xlsx / 448.1 KB
2012 -2016

PDF

XLS

Full book pdf / 2.4 MB
Full book xlsx / 819.5 KB

Quarterly full book - xls

Download the full version of our Financial and Operating Information 2012-2016. 

Full book xlsx / 435.1 KB
2011 - 2015

PDF

XLS

Full book pdf / 2.2 MB
Full book xlsx / 1,012 KB

Quarterly full book - xls

Download the full version of our Financial and Operating Information 2011-2015. 

Full book xlsx / 440 KB
2010 - 2014

PDF

XLS

Full book pdf / 2.4 MB
Full book xlsx / 955.7 KB

Quarterly full book - xls

Download the full version of our Financial and Operating Information 2010-2014. 

Full book xlsx / 438.4 KB
2009 - 2013

PDF

XLS

Full book pdf / 2.3 MB
Full book xlsx / 632.4 KB

Quarterly full book - xls

Download the full version of our Financial and Operating Information 2009-2013. 

Full book xlsx / 406.1 KB
2008 - 2012

PDF

XLS

Full book pdf / 5.6 MB
Full book xlsx / 634.7 KB

Quarterly full book - xls

Download the full version of our Financial and Operating Information 2008-2012. 

Full book xlsx / 396.7 KB
2007 - 2011
2006 - 2010
2005 - 2009
2004 - 2008

