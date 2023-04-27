Attending the meeting in person

The meeting will be held at ExCeL London, One Western Gateway, Royal Victoria Dock, London E16 1XL, UK, on Thursday, 27 April 2023. The meeting will start at 1pm BST. Registration will open at 11am. Please enter via the Custom House entrance.
Tube and Docklands Light Railway (DLR)
For the most direct route, take the Elizabeth Line and alight at Custom House. Alternatively, take the Jubilee Line Tube to Canning Town and change on to the DLR for Beckton; alight at Custom House for direct access to ExCeL London. Custom House station is closest to the meeting location.
The nearest mainline station is Liverpool Street; from there, you can take the Elizabeth Line to Custom House. Alternatively, travel to Stratford station in east London where you can take the Jubilee Line to Canning Town and change to the DLR. River boats and Emirates Air Line (cable car) connect ExCeL London and The O2, making it possible to travel by Thames Clipper between central London and The O2 and then by cable car across the Thames to ExCeL London. Thames Clipper departures are available from all major piers, including The O2, Greenwich, Canary Wharf, Tower, London Bridge, Embankment and Waterloo, every 20 minutes.
Access to ExCeL London is along low-gradient ramps and walkways. All ramps are fitted with handrails and balustrades. Non-slip flooring is used throughout the building. The lifts have Braille and tactile buttons at a suitable level to be reached by a wheelchair user. A limited number of car parking spaces suitable for disabled drivers are available; please contact ExCeL London for further information.
When driving to ExCeL London follow signs for Royal Docks, City Airport and ExCeL. There is easy access from the M11, A406 and A13. The postcode for Sat Nav purposes is E16 1FR. The venue is located outside the Congestion Charge Zone but is included in the Low Emission Zone.
Underground car parking in the orange car park is available onsite at ExCeL London, and there are signposts and car park attendants to help direct drivers. Parking charges apply and please note, only credit card payment is accepted.
Voting on all resolutions is by a poll, as required by the company’s articles of association. In a global company such as ours, we think poll voting is the fairest approach as shareholder votes are counted according to the number of shares held. Voting will be open from the time the chair of the AGM declares the poll open until it is closed. The chair of the AGM will notify those in attendance shortly prior to the poll closing so that they can cast their votes.
Shareholders, registered ADS holders and their proxies or corporate representatives can submit their votes by poll using one of the two methods set out on this page.
When the chair opens the vote, you will be presented with a list of resolutions; use the blue track ball to scroll through the resolutions. Press the green square to vote on the selected resolution.
To advance to the next resolution, press the green square or press the red triangle to return to the list of resolutions.
We encourage shareholders to use the electronic voting handsets provided at the AGM. Should shareholders wish to vote via a paper poll card, they can request these from the Shareholder Registration Desk before the AGM.
Questions can be submitted in advance through the Lumi electronic meeting platform, or via mybpshares.com, by following the instructions on pages 4, 17-18 and 22. Access to pre-submission will be available from the date of publication of this Notice until 5pm BST on Thursday, 20 April 2023. Please see pages 2 and 22 for deadlines and information on submitting your questions in advance of the AGM.
Shareholders, proxies and corporate representatives have a right to ask questions in accordance with section 319A of the Companies Act 2006.
If you intend to ask a question during the AGM, to help us manage shareholder questions efficiently, we ask that you please register your question at the Question Registration Desk prior to the start of the meeting. The Question Registration Desk will advise you which question point you should sit at in the auditorium and an usher will inform you when it is time to ask your question.
Please endeavour to keep your questions short and relevant to the business of the meeting. For more information see page 22.
Please note that the inability of one or more shareholders, proxies or corporate representatives to access the physical meeting as a result of travel disruption, including strike action, or for any other reason, will not affect the validity of the meeting or any business conducted at the meeting.
