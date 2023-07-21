COVID-19 BP response

Our executive support team and other leadership teams are meeting daily to address and respond to the ever-changing conditions in the countries where we operate.
BP is focused on supporting governments’ calls to limit the spread of COVID-19, while ensuring the supplies of energy, fuel and vital petrochemical feedstocks are uninterrupted.
Our first priority will always remain the safety and health of our people. With this in mind, all employees who can are now working from home for the foreseeable future.
Our people involved in, or supporting, critical operations continue at their normal workplace and we have processes in place to help protect them. That includes operating robust protocols for health and pre-mobilization checks, travel and workplace access, social distancing and isolation.
Addressing those who work on the frontline of BP’s operations and at retail sites around the world, chief executive Bernard Looney says: “Thank you for keeping our operations running safely. It matters to so many people. You are helping to keep the world moving forwards though these most challenging of times.”
The safety of customers is equally our priority. We want our retail sites to be clean, safe places for people to shop, as well as work.
We’re following the advice of relevant national health authorities in every country where we operate. We’re increasing our cleaning procedures, encouraging our customers to practise ‘social distancing’ in our shops and forecourts, while also taking precautionary measures such as removing the sale of open food products.
At every operating site – be it an offshore platform or a petrochemical facility – we have robust business continuity plans in place to make sure we can continue to provide the energy and fuels that the world needs.
At major operational sites, such as our refineries, we have implemented a new ‘team-based’ shift model, where contact between two teams is restricted.
We are currently not experiencing any serious disruption to our operations due to coronavirus and our commitment to our customers and suppliers remains the same.
All of us are impacted by the global spread of COVID-19 in some way. BP stands ready to help the communities where our people live and our businesses operate. We’re offering support to governments and partners to see where we can do more.
We’ll update this thread as we have more to share.
While we all grapple with the impact of COVID-19, BP and the wider energy industry is also managing the impacts of steep falls in commodity prices and stock markets at the same moment. Such volatility is not new; BP is well-practised in taking action to weather the challenges of the external environment.
In a LinkedIn post, CEO Bernard Looney writes: “..To protect the health of our company we are making interventions to reduce capital and operational spending. BP is strong and, importantly, we have navigated challenges like this before. We know what to do.”