Keeping safe at our retail sites

Safety is our core value.



And this is why we are taking additional measures to keep our retail sites clean, helping us all stay safe and protected.

The actions we are taking vary across the world, but they all have one aim in common – help stop the spread of COVID-19.

We have clear guidelines for how we need to adapt our retail operations at any given moment in time, driven by local and national public health authority’s recommendations. These range from minimizing contact between our customers and employees and stopping the sale of coffee and fresh products; to installing protective screens at payment facilities or total closure of our stores except for fuel sales through night pay facilities, where we have them.

Here are some examples of how we are in action at our own retail sites, in addition to encouraging social distancing, increased hand washing and good personal hygiene:

Our forecourt pumps are disinfected regularly - and we have disposable gloves and hand sanitizer available where required.

We’re working to get a safe distance between our customers and staff, wherever possible.

We’re supplying our employees with the appropriate personal protective equipment, such as gloves, masks and aprons.

We’re asking customers not to pay with cash if at all possible, even if it’s a small amount. You can either pay with card, at the pump or use your BPme app.

We’re making sure our PIN terminals, door handles and toilets are disinfected at regular intervals day and night.

And this doesn’t just apply to our own retail sites. We are providing clear guidance and support for sites not operated directly by BP – our dealer, jobber and franchisee sites – to help them operate to similar high standards.

These are extremely challenging times for us all, but especially those who are on the frontline. We are extremely proud of our operations and store teams, who are working tirelessly, under pressure, to keep serving you as we navigate these new ways of living and working together.

Thank you for your continued support and understanding. Stay safe and well.