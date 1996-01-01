MakeYourMask

There are three things we can all do to help combat this disease: regular handwashing with soap and water, keeping your distance from others and wearing a face mask.

Face masks are important, especially when it’s difficult to wash hands or keep away from others. Masks are easy to produce, easy to wear and effective at preventing airborne spread of virus particles.



Masks can be made at home from ordinary household fabric, such as a bed sheet (the best choice) or even a t-shirt. We want to ensure people know how quick and easy this is.