#MakeYourMask

Slow the spread. Saves lives. Make your mask.

The make your mask challenge

#MakeYourMask challenges you to create a cloth facemask at home, in 30 seconds or less. Make your mask then take a selfie wearing the mask. Post the selfie and your time to social media with the hashtag #MakeYourMask, then get three friends to take the challenge.

Famous friends

South Africa’s Rugby World Cup winning captain Francois Pienaar and Senegalese singer Youssou N’dour are amongst the well-known African personalities already helping spread the message. Will you join them?

I am delighted to lend my support to the Make Your Mask campaign. Masks are one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus and ultimately can save lives.Francois Pienaar,South Africa's 1995 Rugby World Cup-winning captain

Scroll through the slideshow below to see other famous friends supporting the Make your Mask campaign:

Francois Pienaar
Avram Grant-
Emma Wade-Smith
Esperanca Gicasso
Halima Gadji Actrice
Gus Poyet
Jose Sayovo
John Smit
Radhi Jaidi
Keyna Diouf Mannequin
Thapelo Mokoena
Youssou N'Dour
#MakeYourMask aims to help slow the spread of coronavirus and the disease it causes.

 

There are three things we can all do to help combat this disease: regular handwashing with soap and water, keeping your distance from others and wearing a face mask.

 

Face masks are important, especially when it’s difficult to wash hands or keep away from others. Masks are easy to produce, easy to wear and effective at preventing airborne spread of virus particles.


Masks can be made at home from ordinary household fabric, such as a bed sheet (the best choice) or even a t-shirt. We want to ensure people know how quick and easy this is.

 

Stay healthy, stay up to date

 

#MakeYourMask supports the guidance from the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The health advice and mask pattern we have used were provided by the CDC. For details on how to make a homemade mask and to stay up to date on latest medical advice please visit the Africa CDC website.

This campaign was created by a group of volunteer employees who work for bp and Castrol in Africa. The idea came from Jasper Peijs, who leads bp’s exploration activity in Africa.
In many places in Africa, social distancing requirements are hard to achieve and facemasks are scarce or expensive. Fearing the potential impact of Covid-19, my colleagues and I felt compelled to step up and do something to help.Jasper Peijs,VP exploration for Africa, bp

 

United across Africa

 

The #MakeYourMask campaign is live in six countries where bp operates - Egypt; Senegal; Mauritania; Angola; South Africa and Mozambique. Meanwhile, Castrol distributors are helping us bring the campaign to other countries in Africa.

Take the challenge. Slow the spread. Save lives.

Take part in the #MakeYourMask challenge and join us in helping to slow the spread of this disease. 

Make your mask challenge - Adham Hamshary

Make your mask challenge - Benedicta Mankhili's mom

Make your mask challenge - Stuart Shaw

Make your mask challenge - Lesesgo Funde's son

Make your mask challenge - Lindiwe Vuso

Make your mask challenge - Mauricio's wife

Make your mask challenge - Romy Voos

Make your mask challenge - team meeting

