#MakeYourMask challenges you to create a cloth facemask at home, in 30 seconds or less. Make your mask then take a selfie wearing the mask. Post the selfie and your time to social media with the hashtag #MakeYourMask, then get three friends to take the challenge.
South Africa’s Rugby World Cup winning captain Francois Pienaar and Senegalese singer Youssou N’dour are amongst the well-known African personalities already helping spread the message. Will you join them?
There are three things we can all do to help combat this disease: regular handwashing with soap and water, keeping your distance from others and wearing a face mask.
Face masks are important, especially when it’s difficult to wash hands or keep away from others. Masks are easy to produce, easy to wear and effective at preventing airborne spread of virus particles.
Masks can be made at home from ordinary household fabric, such as a bed sheet (the best choice) or even a t-shirt. We want to ensure people know how quick and easy this is.
#MakeYourMask supports the guidance from the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The health advice and mask pattern we have used were provided by the CDC. For details on how to make a homemade mask and to stay up to date on latest medical advice please visit the Africa CDC website.
The #MakeYourMask campaign is live in six countries where bp operates - Egypt; Senegal; Mauritania; Angola; South Africa and Mozambique. Meanwhile, Castrol distributors are helping us bring the campaign to other countries in Africa.
Take part in the #MakeYourMask challenge and join us in helping to slow the spread of this disease.