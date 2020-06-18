The power of one

Last year, Kav led the Positively Ethnic Network (PEN) team organizing an event at bp’s International Centre for Business and Technology (ICBT) in Sunbury, UK, to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights observed by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains. An array of activities included live entertainment, henna tattooists, traditional festive food and music, and a dance workshop.

Things began to change in 2006, with the formation inside bp of the Positively Ethnic Network (PEN), designed to increase the representation, inclusion and advancement of UK-based ethnic minorities, as well as change the attitudes and language of bp. Kav got involved almost immediately and today is on his second stint as co-chair.



“It’s been a long, sometimes painful journey,” he says. “We’ve had to host a lot of lunch and learn sessions, educate a lot of people and approach senior leaders directly to come along to listen and support. Our new executive sponsor, Simon Hodgkinson, has made a huge difference in the past couple of years.”



That said, Kav is the only one of all previous co-chairs still working at bp, suggesting the organization has some way to go. “I think bp does a lot of good stuff, but there’s always room for improvement,” he says. Which is why Kav was particularly excited to see Bernard Looney’s recent email to all staff on racial injustice.



“I had to read it twice, I couldn’t believe it,” he says. “In the past two weeks since that note, it feels like the whole of bp has become a more open safe space to talk about ethnicity and race. That shift has to come from the top and it’s exciting to see. It’s not just me or others from a BAME background anymore. We’re getting the support and people can see real change happening. It’s been an emotional couple of weeks.”



Spend any time talking to Kav and his passion for this issue is evident. And it’s because he’s faced the very prejudices that he’s spent two decades fighting. Early in his bp career, one senior leader declared surprise at the fact that he “didn’t sound Indian” and it wasn’t the first or last inappropriate remark he heard.