The world needs to move to a low carbon energy system to meet the goal of net zero emissions. It’s an ambitious target, but it’s achievable through smart policies and collaboration, coupled with changes in behaviour across society.
At BP, we’re increasingly looking at new ways to supply energy for the growing world, using our know-how and expertise to scale up the most promising innovations in the areas of low carbon and sustainability.
From funding fish feedstock to finding ways to reduce emissions, many of our brightest minds are looking to seize the best opportunities for action.
Expanding our business in Brazil with a new joint venture. We were one of the first international energy companies to invest in Brazilian biofuels 10 years ago. Today, we're one of the biggest players in the market with the bioenergy powerhouse we've formed with US agri-commodities giant Bunge. The move is further recognition of the huge role bioethanol plays in reducing emissions in the transport sector.