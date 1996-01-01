Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and insights
  3. Energy in focus magazine
  4. Innovation

At BP, we’re innovating for a growing world

Innovation montage

The world needs to move to a low carbon energy system to meet the goal of net zero emissions. It’s an ambitious target, but it’s achievable through smart policies and collaboration, coupled with changes in behaviour across society.

 

At BP,  we’re increasingly looking at new ways to supply energy for the growing world, using our know-how and expertise to scale up the most promising innovations in the areas of low carbon and sustainability.

 

From funding fish feedstock to finding ways to reduce emissions, many of our brightest minds are looking to seize the best opportunities for action.

 

Here are just 10 of the many things you might not know that BP is doing: 

1. Joining forces to tackle plastic waste

BP is teaming up with leading companies to tackle help plastic waste with BP Infinia recycling technology. BP Infinia can turn PET plastic packaging waste destined for landfill or incineration into raw materials to make new plastics that may be recycled over and over again. Leading companies from across the polyester packaging value chain have formed a consortium that aims to accelerate the commercialization of the technology. Billions of difficult-to-recycle PET plastic food trays and coloured bottles could be transformed into new, virgin quality feedstocks ready for new packaging that we believe will be infinitely recyclable.
Graphic of plastic objects

2. Charging ahead

BP Chargemaster's network of 7,000 electric vehicle charging points is the nation’s largest, now powering 1.5 million miles a week. That’s equivalent to around 300 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions avoided every seven days by BP Chargemaster customers. And we’re making electric vehicle charging faster and convenient, rolling out ultra-fast charging points across BP’s UK forecourts.
BP Chargemaster, Milton Keynes

3.  Making buildings smarter

Cutting the carbon footprint of airports, shopping malls and other big commercial buildings by up to 30% using AI technology to predict, control and optimise energy use. BP is investing in energy research start-up Grid Edge’s ground-breaking energy management platform. Using data - from weather forecasts to how many people are using the building at what times - Grid Edge can anticipate how much energy will be needed to heat, cool, light or otherwise make a building feel just right for the people using it.
Shopping centre

4. Supercharging EVs

Laying the foundations to be China’s leading network for electric vehicle charging by forming a joint venture with DiDi, the world’s largest ride-hailing, vehicle sharing and other services platform. It is the perfect partnership to help supercharge the mobility revolution in the country that is already home to more than half of the world’s BEVs. A pilot site is already open, in Guangzhou in southern China, with plans for rapid expansion.
Charging point

5. Going big in biofuels

Expanding our business in Brazil with a new joint venture. We were one of the first international energy companies to invest in Brazilian biofuels 10 years ago. Today, we're one of the biggest players in the market with the bioenergy powerhouse we've formed with US agri-commodities giant Bunge. The move is further recognition of the huge role bioethanol plays in reducing emissions in the transport sector.

 

This company is subject to regulatory clearance. 
Biofuels, Brazil

6. Seeing the light 

Partnering in a fast-growing solar business. Lightsource BP is not only growing fast, but also accelerating the move to renewable power in 10 different countries. Most recently, Lightsource BP has moved into the rapidly expanding solar market in Brazil, buying 1.9 gigawatts of utility-scale projects in Brazil. Lightsource BP’s aim is to have developed 10 gigawatts of installed solar capacity by 2023. That’s enough to power the equivalent of 3 million UK households.
Lightsource BP solar project

7. Taking on a fishy business

Investing in technology company Calysta that converts natural gas into fish food. It’s a novel way of making protein feed and offers the potential to help meet growing global demand more sustainably. The technology uses no agricultural land and around 70% less water than alternative ingredients, including soy and wheat proteins.
Goldfish eating Calysta feedstock

8. Cutting carbon emissions in our operations

Reducing our own emissions by decreasing flaring, improving energy efficiency and designing operations in new ways. Last year, we cut emissions by 1.7 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent. We’re targeting 3.5 million tonnes of sustainable greenhouse gas emission reductions by 2025 from a 2016 start.
Target infographic

9. Making powerful products

Developing products and services that help our customers to lower their carbon footprint. Whether that’s with our auto or airline industry customers. Or the everyday consumer using our advanced fuels with ACTIVE technology developed to help cars run more efficiently, so you use less fuel, emitting less CO2, for the same journey.
BP Ultimate with ACTIVE technology

10. Advancing low carbon

Inspiring every part of BP to look for ways to lower carbon across the business through BP’s accreditation programme. We have highlighted some 52 independently-assured activities so far, from investments in start-ups to innovative new technologies that advance low carbon, for example, by reducing emissions across the business. We estimate some 53 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent has been saved or offset since the programme began. 
Advancing Low Carbon
We see possibilities everywhere to help the world keep advancing.

Find out more

Sign up for our regular update on how we’re putting our plans into action to deliver energy for today and tomorrow

Our latest steps in electrification

BP Sustainability Report 2018

Our latest sustainability report: advancing energy to improve people's lives