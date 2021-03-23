What are greening companies?

In a crisis, everyone needs to pull together – climate change is no exception. The planet’s carbon budget is finite and it is running out. Some people say green companies are the answer. They’re right, the world does need more green companies to help meet the Paris goals.

But that’s not enough. For the world to meet the Paris goals, we need to go where the emissions are. That means transforming energy, transport and industry – the sectors accounting for approximately 70% of global emissions.



That’s where greening companies come in.

