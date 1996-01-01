UN Sustainable Development Goals

In developing the people and planet aspects of our sustainability frame, we used the sustainable development goals to inform our thinking.
We considered where we make a direct or indirect contribution, the findings from our materiality assessment and the extent to which we’re already in action to contribute positively to a goal or minimize or mitigate potential adverse impacts.
Although our business activity touches the majority of the SDGs, we’re focusing our efforts on those that align with our aims in order to make the most impactful contribution to sustainable development and to people over the next decade.