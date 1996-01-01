UN Sustainable Development Goals

In developing the people and planet aspects of our sustainability frame, we used the sustainable development goals to inform our thinking.

We considered where we make a direct or indirect contribution, the findings from our materiality ‎assessment and the extent to which we’re already in action to contribute positively to a goal or ‎minimize or mitigate potential adverse impacts.‎



Although our business activity touches the majority of the SDGs, we’re focusing our ‎efforts on those that align with our aims in order to make the most impactful contribution to ‎sustainable development and to people over the next decade.