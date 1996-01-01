Site traffic information and cookies

UN Sustainable Development Goals

Stakeholders are increasingly looking to businesses to help address global development challenges. The UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set a global framework for countries, businesses and other stakeholders to address society’s most important challenges, working together in accordance with their different roles
Sustainability report 2021 ‎–‎ quick read
In developing the people and planet aspects of our sustainability frame, we used the sustainable development goals to inform our thinking.

 

We considered where we make a direct or indirect contribution, the findings from our materiality ‎assessment and the extent to which we’re already in action to contribute positively to a goal or ‎minimize or mitigate potential adverse impacts.‎


Although our business activity touches the majority of the SDGs, we’re focusing our ‎efforts on those that align with our aims in order to make the most impactful contribution to ‎sustainable development and to people over the next decade.

UN sustainable development goal – 1
Just transition
UN sustainable development goal – 3
Wellbeing
UN sustainable development goal – 4
Just transition
Sustainable livelihoods
UN sustainable development goal – 5
Greater equity
UN sustainable development goal – 6
Water positive
UN sustainable development goal – 7
Low carbon investment
More clean energy
Policy and advocacy
Regions, cities & solutions
Sustainable purchasing
UN sustainable development goal – 8
Greater equity
Just transition
Policy and advocacy
Sustainable livelihoods
Wellbeing
UN sustainable development goal – 9
Circularity
Five aims to get bp to net zero
More clean energy
Policy and advocacy
Sustainable livelihoods
UN sustainable development goal – 10
Greater equity
Just transition
Sustainable livelihoods
Wellbeing
UN sustainable development goal – 11
Regions, cities & solutions
UN sustainable development goal – 12
Data and how we report
Five aims to get bp to net zero
Five aims to help the world get to net zero
Policy and advocacy
Supplier expectations
UN sustainable development goal – 13
Directors’ remuneration
Five aims to get bp to net zero
Five aims to help the world get to net zero
Policy and advocacy
Regions, cities & solutions
UN sustainable development goal – 14
Biodiversity
Nature-based solutions
UN sustainable development goal – 15
Biodiversity
Nature-based solutions
Water positive
UN sustainable development goal – 16
Data and how we report
Improving people’s lives
Just transition
Policy and advocacy
UN sustainable development goal – 17
Five aims to get bp to net zero
Five aims to help the world get to net zero
Policy and advocacy
Regions, corporates & solutions
Wellbeing
