Five aims to help the world get to net zero

Aim 6: advocating

Our aim 6 is to more actively advocate for policies that support net zero, including carbon pricing.

We have redirected resources to promote well designed climate policies. In the future, any corporate advertising will be to advocate for progressive climate policy, communicate our net zero ambition or support delivery of our strategy, invite ideas, or build collaborations.

We will continue to run recruitment campaigns and advertise our products, services and partnerships – although we aim for these to increasingly be low carbon.

