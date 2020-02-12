Five aims to help the world get to net zero

We will advocate for policies that support net zero, incentivize and mobilize our global workforce behind us, and reset our relationships with trade associations.
We will work with cities and corporates to help them achieve their decarbonization goals and aim to become a recognized industry leader for the transparency of our reporting.
Our aim 6 is to more actively advocate for policies that support net zero, including carbon pricing.
We have redirected resources to promote well designed climate policies. In the future, any corporate advertising will be to advocate for progressive climate policy, communicate our net zero ambition or support delivery of our strategy, invite ideas, or build collaborations.
We will continue to run recruitment campaigns and advertise our products, services and partnerships – although we aim for these to increasingly be low carbon.
Our aim 7 is to incentivize our global workforce to deliver on our aims and mobilize them to become advocates for net zero. This will include continuing to allocate a percentage of remuneration linked to emissions reductions for leadership and around 22,000a employees.
Our aim 8 is to set new expectations for our relationships with trade associations around the globe.
We will make the case for our views on climate change within the associations we belong to and we will be transparent where we differ. And where we cannot reach alignment, we will be prepared to leave.
Our aim 9 is to be recognized as an industry leader for the transparency of our reporting.
On 12 February 2020, we declared our support for the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). We intend to work constructively with the TCFD and others – such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board – to develop good practices and standards for transparency.
Our aim 10 is to launch a new team to create integrated clean energy and mobility solutions.
We launched our regions, corporates and solutions team in 2020. It will help countries, cities and corporations around the world decarbonize.