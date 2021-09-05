Paralympics Tokyo 2020 Games

The energy within
bp Egypt has been a partner of the Paralympic movement since 2008 and was the first energy company to become an official partner of the Egyptian National Olympic and Paralympic Committees since the establishment of the Egyptian Olympic Committee in 1910. Currently, we are the top-level and official energy partner with the Egyptian National Paralympic Committee (ENPC). We also proudly supported the para-athletes and the committee on their road to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
bp Egypt supported three Paralympian brand ambassadors on their road to the Tokyo 2020 Games: Ayatallah Ayman Abbas (swimming); Mostafa Fathalla (athletics); and Ahmed Abdel Fattah (sitting volleyball).
“We’re proud of our long-term partnership with the Egyptian National Paralympic Committee, and our joint efforts to support the Egyptian Paralympians. Our goal is to develop the lives of the Egyptian para athletes by providing opportunities and resources to help them compete on the world stage. bp Egypt is committed to further developing strong links with our community and partners,” said Karim Alaa, SVP, bp North Africa.
bp is not only committed to the Egyptian energy industry, but also committed to the Egyptian community. By supporting official IPC sports events in Egypt, we can enable the growth of para-sports in the country and promote Egypt’s credentials for hosting regional and international sporting events.
The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games were held between 24 August and 5 September 2021.
Egyptian and Algerian para-athletes sends out a heart-felt message to everyone staying at home during the pandemic. Watch the video now. #inThisTogether
Aya Ayman Abbas is an Egyptian Paralympic swimming champion, who received the Egypt Cup three times. Aya became the first female Egyptian swimmer in the Paralympics when she participated in Rio 2016.
In 2017, she participated in the Berlin tournament, where she won a silver medal in the 50m freestyle and bronze medals in the 100m and 400m freestyle events.
Aya won a silver medal in the 100m freestyle in the World Para Swimming Championships in Mexico and a medal in the 400m freestyle. In winning these medals, Aya achieved a new national record as the first female Egyptian and/or African swimmer to be placed in these two events since 1910.
In addition, in 2015, Aya participated in the Polish championship, where she won gold and silver medals in the 100m freestyle and 400m freestyle, respectively, qualifying for Brazil's 2016 Paralympics. At the Spanish championship in 2015, she won two golds and a silver in the freestyle.
bp’s Rise Paralympics movie, which was developed for our Paralympics Brand Ambassador Aya Abbas, has won a Golden Award at the Brand Film Festival London 2019.
Aya had an honorable performance in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and got the 12th place in swimming out of 24 athletes.
Mostafa Fathalla is an accomplished Paralympian and body builder, with numerous championships under his belt. Mostafa started training in athletics in 2005 and joined the national team in 2008, participating in numerous international tournaments – including Rio 2016, where he finished finishing fourth in the 100m and 400m.
Mostafa won his first silver medal in Morocco 2010 and his first gold at the World Championship in New Zealand in 2011. In addition, Mostafa has received numerous medals including silver in The Arab Games, Qatar, 2011, and gold in the African Games in Mozambique in 2011.
Mostafa is currently studying towards an MA in athletics. He is married, with two children.
Ahmed Abdel Fattah is a member of the sitting volleyball team. Ahmed participated in the 2016 Rio Paralympics championship, winning a bronze medal with his team.
In 2017, Ahmed won gold in the African Championship in Rwanda, at which the team won the African title, leading the team to the International Volleyball competitions in 2018.
In 2018, he participated at the international Brazilian camp at San Pol in Brazil to prepare for the World Cup.
In Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games the Egyptian sitting volleyball team, that Ahmed is part of, came in the fifth place after an admiring performance.