Paralympics Tokyo 2020 Games

bp Egypt has been a partner of the Paralympic movement since 2008 and was the first energy company to become an official partner of the Egyptian National Olympic and Paralympic Committees since the establishment of the Egyptian Olympic Committee in 1910. Currently, we are the top-level and official energy partner with the Egyptian National Paralympic Committee (ENPC). We also proudly supported the para-athletes and the committee on their road to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.



bp Egypt supported three Paralympian brand ambassadors on their road to the Tokyo 2020 Games: Ayatallah Ayman Abbas (swimming); Mostafa Fathalla (athletics); and Ahmed Abdel Fattah (sitting volleyball).

“We’re proud of our long-term partnership with the Egyptian National Paralympic Committee, and our joint efforts to support the Egyptian Paralympians. Our goal is to develop the lives of the Egyptian para athletes by providing opportunities and resources to help them compete on the world stage. bp Egypt is committed to further developing strong links with our community and partners,” said Karim Alaa, SVP, bp North Africa.

bp is not only committed to the Egyptian energy industry, but also committed to the Egyptian community. By supporting official IPC sports events in Egypt, we can enable the growth of para-sports in the country and promote Egypt’s credentials for hosting regional and international sporting events.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games were held between 24 August and 5 September 2021.