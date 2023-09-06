Performing while transforming

Globally, we see incredible growth potential in low-carbon energy and have increased our capital spend on non-oil and gas activity, which includes our low carbon and other transition growth businesses, from around 3% in 2019 to around 30% in 2022. We expect to invest more than 40% of our capital expenditure in transition growth engines by 2025 and around 50% by 2030.

We allocate our capital competitively and Europe is an important market for bp. We see strong potential for future investments into the region. In Spain, for example, bp recently announced plans to invest, subject to regulatory support and funding, up to €3bn over the course of this decade – and in Germany, this figure is planned to reach up to €10 bn over the same time horizon.

These investments in the European energy system will help provide the energy Europe needs today – predominantly oil and gas – and contribute to the energy transition by working to develop and scale lower carbon forms of energy for the future.

