bp has a strong and well established local presence in Oman, developing one of the Middle East’s largest unconventional gas resources in Oman, Block 61. The block has the capacity to deliver around 35% of Oman's total gas demand.
Suppliers are invited to register their early interest through this form. If your services are of interest, our team members will get in touch to arrange a meeting. We are particularly interested in hearing from suppliers who can contribute to Oman local content in our future project(s) thereby increasing Omani socio-economic benefit: