In 2022, Oman announced an ambitious hydrogen strategy and net zero target. The Ministry of Energy and Minerals and Hydrom are paving the way to place Oman in the forefront of the hydrogen industry, and we are excited to be part of that journey with legacy projects for Green Hydrogen



bp has a strong and well established local presence in Oman, developing one of the Middle East’s largest unconventional gas resources in Oman, Block 61.‎ The block has the capacity to deliver around 35% of Oman's total gas demand.

Suppliers are invited to register their early interest through this form. If your services are of interest, our team members will get in touch to arrange a meeting. We are particularly interested in hearing from suppliers who can contribute to Oman local content in our future project(s) thereby increasing Omani socio-economic benefit: