Oman supplier portal

In 2022, Oman announced an ambitious hydrogen strategy and net zero target. The Ministry of Energy and Minerals and Hydrom are paving the way to place Oman in the forefront of the hydrogen industry, and we are excited to be part of that journey  with legacy projects for Green Hydrogen 

 

bp has a strong and well established local presence in Oman, developing one of the Middle East’s largest unconventional gas resources in Oman, Block 61.‎ The block has the capacity to deliver around 35% of Oman's total gas demand.

 

Suppliers are invited to register their early interest through this form. If your services are of interest, our team members will get in touch to arrange a meeting. We are particularly interested in hearing from suppliers who can contribute to Oman local content in our future project(s) thereby increasing Omani socio-economic benefit:

 

  • based in Oman
  • who have significant operations in Oman
  • who plan to establish/relocate their base, or operations, in/to Oman
  • interested in transitioning their services or operations from other sectors to Green Hydrogen/Onshore/Solar 