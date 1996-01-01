Decarbonizing cities

Cities and integrated energy



Cities use multiple sources of energy to deliver light, heat and mobility. As the focal point for these ‎systems, cities can develop an integrated approach to manage energy across transport, buildings, ‎industry and power grids. For example, by optimizing energy demand between power and transport ‎infrastructure. Or by creating synergies in the supply of heating, cooling, hot water and electricity for ‎buildings. By integrating energy and mobility systems it is possible to reduce the energy demand – and ‎use that energy more efficiently – more than within any isolated system.‎



Digital technology is key to achieving such system-wide integration. It can continuously collect, analyze, ‎and integrate thousands of data points to optimise the entire system in real time. Decisions like how ‎much energy needs to be produced to keep lights on and electric vehicles on the move, when to store ‎and when to sell the energy to reduce cost, or when to direct excess hydrogen produced for buses to ‎be used for heating buildings.‎