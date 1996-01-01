Helping greening companies to decarbonize

Integrated decarbonization solutions

At bp we provide integrated energy solutions to help large corporations reduce their carbon emissions.



We bring together expertise from across bp, with help from our partners, to offer bespoke integrated solutions – anticipating and adapting to customer needs as technology advances and the energy transition progresses.

For industrial-scale demand for low carbon energy sources, we can work across bp’s portfolio of businesses and trading partners to create and access the supply needed. As we decarbonize our own operations, we’re offering renewable electricity and fuels to enable our customers to decarbonize too.



We see opportunities in offering decarbonization at scale through integrated energy hubs, bringing together clusters of supply and demand for low carbon energy and fuels. Hubs bring a focus for accelerating the delivery of lower carbon alternatives and can offer economies of scale, and a focus for jobs, investment and innovation.

