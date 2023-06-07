We’re increasing investment into the transition to lower carbon energy. That’s why renewables & power is one of our five transition growth engines alongside, bioenergy, convenience, hydrogen and EV charging.

According to the IEA’s World Energy Outlook 2023, the share of wind and solar power in total generation is set to rise from 12% to about 30% by 2030. We’re helping to build that supply in onshore and offshore wind, where we are building capability in major markets worldwide, and by scaling solar power (please click here for our recently announced acquisition of the remaining shares in Lightsource bp).



For bp, it is all about integration across our businesses. We unlock value through renewables & power by providing low carbon electrons to produce hydrogen, decarbonize our own assets, and generate electricity for EV charging and renewables power trading.

