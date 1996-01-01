Decarbonizing cities

Site traffic information and cookies

bp is working with organizations from the public and private sector to reimagine and integrate the delivery of energy and mobility to help cities decarbonize

As financial, business and political engines of the world, cities are a hive of activity and account for more than 70% of global emissions – and that number is expected to grow. For the world to get to net zero, cities must too
Integration is what we do
Cities use multiple sources of energy to deliver light, heat and mobility. As the focal point for these ‎systems, cities can develop an integrated approach to manage energy across transport, buildings, ‎industry and power grids. For example, by optimizing energy demand between power and transport ‎infrastructure. Or by creating synergies in the supply of heating, cooling, hot water and electricity for ‎buildings. By integrating energy and mobility systems it is possible to reduce the energy demand – and ‎use that energy more efficiently – more than within any isolated system.‎


Digital technology is key to achieving such system-wide integration. It can continuously collect, analyze, ‎and integrate thousands of data points to optimise the entire system in real time. Decisions like how ‎much energy needs to be produced to keep lights on and electric vehicles on the move, when to store ‎and when to sell the energy to reduce cost, or when to direct excess hydrogen produced for buses to ‎be used for heating buildings.‎

Every city has its own complex set of challenges and opportunities. There’s no one-size-fits-all solution ‎when it comes to lowering carbon emissions. What’s more, system-wide change requires solutions from ‎players beyond the energy industry.‎


We can bring together expertise from across bp, with help from our industry-leading ‎partners, to offer bespoke integrated solutions to complex energy questions – providing energy that is ‎clean, reliable – and also affordable.‎

Aberdeen city centre

Aberdeen hydrogen hub

In partnership with Aberdeen City Council, we will deliver the city's integrated green hydrogen hub, powered by renewable energy

Aberdeen skyline

Aberdeen City Council, Scotland

We also serve the citizens of Aberdeen as strategic planning and technical advisor, helping to shape ‎solutions for the city’s net zero path‎

Aberdeen Harbour, Scotland

Aberdeen Harbour

Together, we are exploring projects that can reduce emissions and lower air and noise pollution from vessels arriving at the port

Valencia, Spain

Valencia, Spain

We are working with the local government and carbon-intensive industries to find ways to reduce emissions in the region

City of Houston, Texas

City of Houston, Texas

As strategic partner to the City of Houston, Texas, we are helping the city advance its Climate Action Plan to ‎become climate neutral by 2050‎

Road network, Houston city centre

Uber

We are working with Uber to explore ways to encourage greater use of electric vehicles in ‎Houston and help drive down the city’s emissions‎

Infosys‎’ Pune campus, India

Infosys

We intend to work with Infosys on solutions to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions at big campuses – an ‎environment similar to a small city

Stock exchange building with graph overlay

Microsoft

With Microsoft, we are looking into ways to use next-generation technology to enable clean ‎energy parks
“The transition to a lower carbon future is incredibly complex. It requires long-term financial commitments, in an environment where there is regulatory and technical uncertainity, and the integration of existing and emerging technologies. We can identify and deliver integrated energy and mobility solutions to help customers decarbonize by bringing together bp’s capabilities, products and services, and with our partners, creating value greater than the sum of its parts.”

William Lin, EVP, regions, corporates & solutions

