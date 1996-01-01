Decarbonizing cities

bp is working with organizations from the public and private sector to reimagine and integrate the delivery of energy and mobility to help cities decarbonize
Cities use multiple sources of energy to deliver light, heat and mobility. As the focal point for these systems, cities can develop an integrated approach to manage energy across transport, buildings, industry and power grids. For example, by optimizing energy demand between power and transport infrastructure. Or by creating synergies in the supply of heating, cooling, hot water and electricity for buildings. By integrating energy and mobility systems it is possible to reduce the energy demand – and use that energy more efficiently – more than within any isolated system.
Digital technology is key to achieving such system-wide integration. It can continuously collect, analyze, and integrate thousands of data points to optimise the entire system in real time. Decisions like how much energy needs to be produced to keep lights on and electric vehicles on the move, when to store and when to sell the energy to reduce cost, or when to direct excess hydrogen produced for buses to be used for heating buildings.
Every city has its own complex set of challenges and opportunities. There’s no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to lowering carbon emissions. What’s more, system-wide change requires solutions from players beyond the energy industry.
We can bring together expertise from across bp, with help from our industry-leading partners, to offer bespoke integrated solutions to complex energy questions – providing energy that is clean, reliable – and also affordable.
In partnership with Aberdeen City Council, we will deliver the city's integrated green hydrogen hub, powered by renewable energyFind out more
We also serve the citizens of Aberdeen as strategic planning and technical advisor, helping to shape solutions for the city’s net zero pathFind out more
Together, we are exploring projects that can reduce emissions and lower air and noise pollution from vessels arriving at the portFind out more
We are working with the local government and carbon-intensive industries to find ways to reduce emissions in the regionFind out more
As strategic partner to the City of Houston, Texas, we are helping the city advance its Climate Action Plan to become climate neutral by 2050Find out more
We are working with Uber to explore ways to encourage greater use of electric vehicles in Houston and help drive down the city’s emissionsFind out more
We intend to work with Infosys on solutions to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions at big campuses – an environment similar to a small cityFind out more
With Microsoft, we are looking into ways to use next-generation technology to enable clean energy parks