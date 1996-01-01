Helping greening companies to decarbonize

For the world to meet the Paris goals, we need to go where the emissions are. That means transforming energy, transport and industry – the sectors accounting for approximately 70% of global emissions.
However, the transition is complex and there is no one-size-fits-all solution.
It requires integration of existing and emerging technologies and long-term financial commitment in an environment where there is regulatory and technical uncertainty.
It means finding ways to decarbonize operations and emissions from logistics. Most goods delivered across the developed world are produced thousands of miles away before being shipped, flown, or transported by road or rail to the customers.
And it will take collaboration between companies and sectors to drive change at scale.
At bp we provide integrated energy solutions to help large corporations reduce their carbon emissions.
We bring together expertise from across bp, with help from our partners, to offer bespoke integrated solutions – anticipating and adapting to customer needs as technology advances and the energy transition progresses.
For industrial-scale demand for low carbon energy sources, we can work across bp’s portfolio of businesses and trading partners to create and access the supply needed. As we decarbonize our own operations, we’re offering renewable electricity and fuels to enable our customers to decarbonize too.
We see opportunities in offering decarbonization at scale through integrated energy hubs, bringing together clusters of supply and demand for low carbon energy and fuels. Hubs bring a focus for accelerating the delivery of lower carbon alternatives and can offer economies of scale, and a focus for jobs, investment and innovation.
We set out to collaborate on future fuels and transportation solutions that could enable hard to abate industries decarbonize their supply chainsFind out more
Together, we aim to work on accelerating the deployment of hydrogen infrastructure to support the decarbonization of UK freight transportFind out more
We are focusing on developing long-term supply of low carbon hydrogen and renewable power for steel productionFind out more
With Cemex, we are exploring opportunities to decarbonize the cement production process and transportationFind out more
We are collaborating on solutions to decarbonize energy systems, combining bp’s energy supply capabilities with Schneider Electric’s microgrid and energy management technologiesFind out more
We intend to work with Infosys on solutions to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions at big campuses – an environment similar to a small cityFind out more
We are working with key industry players to contribute to the development of new alternative fuels and low carbon solutions for the shipping industryFind out more