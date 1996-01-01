Site traffic information and cookies

Helping greening companies to decarbonize

bp is working to help decarbonize customers in carbon intensive sectors – including heavy transport, heavy industry and consumer products – that are committed to reducing their emissions
The challenge
Integrated decarbonization solutions
Who we are working with?

For the world to meet the Paris goals, we need to go where the emissions are. That means transforming energy, transport and industry – the sectors accounting for approximately 70% of global emissions. 
 
However, the transition is complex and there is no one-size-fits-all solution. 
 
It requires integration of existing and emerging technologies and long-term financial commitment in an environment where there is regulatory and technical uncertainty. 
 
It means finding ways to decarbonize operations and emissions from logistics. Most goods delivered across the developed world are produced thousands of miles away before being shipped, flown, or transported by road or rail to the customers. 
 
And it will take collaboration between companies and sectors to drive change at scale.

At bp we provide integrated energy solutions to help large corporations reduce their carbon emissions.


We bring together expertise from across bp, with help from our partners, to offer bespoke integrated solutions – anticipating and adapting to customer needs as technology advances and the energy transition progresses.

 

For industrial-scale demand for low carbon energy sources, we can work across bp’s portfolio of businesses and trading partners to create and access the supply needed. As we decarbonize our own operations, we’re offering renewable electricity and fuels to enable our customers to decarbonize too.


We see opportunities in offering decarbonization at scale through integrated energy hubs, bringing together clusters of supply and demand for low carbon energy and fuels. Hubs bring a focus for accelerating the delivery of lower carbon alternatives and can offer economies of scale, and a focus for jobs, investment and innovation.

Infographic: bp can integrate capabilities across our business and from our partners

Container wharf and ship, Chon Buri, Thailand

NYK Line

We set out to collaborate on future fuels and transportation solutions that could enable hard to abate industries decarbonize their supply chains

Find out more
Daimler truck on the road

Daimler Truck AG

Together, we aim to work on accelerating the deployment of hydrogen infrastructure to support the decarbonization of UK freight transport

Find out more
Hot metal production and tapping process at the blast furnace of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe in Duisburg

thyssenkrupp Steel

We are focusing on developing long-term supply of low carbon hydrogen and renewable power for steel production

Find out more
CEMEX ready-mix trucks, Puerto Rico

CEMEX

With Cemex, we are exploring opportunities to decarbonize the cement production ‎process and transportation

Find out more
Photo and graphical image of computer programmers at work

Schneider Electric

We are collaborating on solutions to decarbonize energy systems, combining bp’s energy supply capabilities with Schneider Electric’s microgrid and energy management technologies

Find out more
Infosys‎’ Pune campus, India

Infosys

We intend to work with Infosys on solutions to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions at big campuses – an ‎environment similar to a small city

Find out more
Cargo ship carrying containers

Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

We are working with key industry players to contribute to the development of new alternative fuels and low carbon solutions for the shipping industry

Find out more
“At bp, we want to play a role in helping decarbonize carbon intensive sectors like international freight transport and global supply chains. The industry’s transition to net zero is complex and requires technology advancements and policies that will give companies across the value chain the confidence to act. We set out to collaborate and advocate with key industry players to progress solutions at the pace and scale needed. When we work together, we can fast track development, de-risk investments and provide signals to the market that will speed up the decarbonization of these hard-to-abate industries.”

William Lin, EVP, regions, corporates & solutions

