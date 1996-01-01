Renewable energy hub in Australia

Positioned to make a significant contribution to Australia and the wider Asia Pacific region’s energy transition

Situated on a 6,500-square kilometre site in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, AREH is in a highly advantaged position with access to abundant solar and wind resources with consistent output.

The project intends to supply renewable power to local customers in the largest mining region in the world and also produce green hydrogen and green ammonia for the domestic Australian market and export to major international users.

AREH aims to make a significant contribution to Australia and the wider Asia Pacific region’s energy transition, helping bp’s local and global customers and partners in meeting their net zero and energy commitments. It will also serve as a long-term clean energy security contributor in Asia Pacific, helping countries such as South Korea and Japan to decarbonize.

