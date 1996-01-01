Renewable energy hub in Australia

Site traffic information and cookies

Integrating solar and onshore wind power, green hydrogen and green ammonia, the Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) has the potential to be one of the largest renewable energy hubs in the world

About this project
Helping Asia Pacific decarbonize
Project partners

At full capacity the project aims to:

  • develop in multiple phases up to 26 GW of combined solar and wind power generating capacity – the equivalent of producing over 90 terawatt hours per year, which is around a third of all electricity generated in Australia in 2020.
  • produce around 1.6 million tonnes of hydrogen or 9 million tonnes of green ammonia, per year.
  • abate around 17 million tonnes of carbon in domestic and export markets annually, which would equate to roughly 0.5 gigatonnes (Gt) of carbon savings over the lifetime of the project.
Grey split

Positioned to make a significant contribution to Australia and the wider Asia Pacific region’s energy transition

Situated on a 6,500-square kilometre site in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, AREH is in a highly advantaged position with access to abundant solar and wind resources with consistent output.

 

The project intends to supply renewable power to local customers in the largest mining region in the world and also produce green hydrogen and green ammonia for the domestic Australian market and export to major international users.

 

AREH aims to make a significant contribution to Australia and the wider Asia Pacific region’s energy transition, helping bp’s local and global customers and partners in meeting their net zero and energy commitments. It will also serve as a long-term clean energy security contributor in Asia Pacific, helping countries such as South Korea and Japan to decarbonize.  

Project partners

bp has a 63.57% stake and operatorship of the AREH project. bp is working with our joint venture partners, CWP Global and Intercontinental Energy, as well as working closely with the Nyangumarta People, the native title holders of the development site.

InterContinental Energy

26.39% equity stake

Visit site

CWP Global

10.04% equity stake

Visit site
AREH is set to be one of the largest renewable and green hydrogen energy hubs in the world and can make a significant contribution to Australia and the wider Asia Pacific region’s energy transition. It truly reflects what integrated energy is – combining solar and onshore wind power with hydrogen production and using it to help transform sectors and regions. It also reflects our belief that Australia has the potential to be a powerhouse in the global energy transition, benefitting from both its existing infrastructure and abundant renewable energy resources. We believe AREH can be a cornerstone project for us in helping our local and global customers and partners in meeting their net zero and energy commitments. It will also serve as a long-term clean energy security contributor in Asia Pacific, helping countries such as South Korea and Japan to decarbonize."Anja-Isabel Dotzenrathbp’s executive vice president of gas and low carbon energy

