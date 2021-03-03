Site traffic information and cookies

We are proud partners of the BWT ALPINE F1 Team. Formula 1 represents the ultimate in automotive engineering
This pursuit of excellence is the inspiration behind the partnership with the BWT Alpine F1 Team, which sees bp and Castrol as the official fuel and lubricants provider through the bp Ultimate and Castrol EDGE brands.


Developing leading fuel and lubricant technologies is a key priority for bp. The partnership creates exciting opportunities for the teams at Alpine and bp to work together to further our cutting edge fuel and lubricant technologies in the highly competitive world of Formula 1.


Formula 1 is the ultimate proving ground. Fiercely contested among the world’s best racing drivers, designers, engineers and automotive giants, it is the iconic pinnacle of motorsport.


Modern F1 engines are incredibly sophisticated. Only three 1600cc turbo-charged hybrid units may be used by each car per 23-race season, while the internal combustion units rev to 15,000rpm and produce more than 700bhp. So, in an environment where success and failure are measured in milliseconds, marginal gains are critical.