Contact Air BP

We are available to take your calls from 9am to 5pm AEST.
Phone: 1800 024 727
Address: GPO Box 5222, Melbourne, Victoria 3001
Mobile: 0499 989 774
Phone: +612 8710 2049
Email: Marc.Nickl@bp.com
Address: 132 McCredie Road, Guilford NSW 2161
Mobile: 0428 936 162
Email: Eliza.Tipping@bp.com
Address: 717 Bourke Street, Docklands, Victoria 3008
Mobile: 0477 555 818
Phone: +618 9478 9824
Email: Morgan.Davies@bp.com
Address: 44 Miller Road, Perth Airport, Western Australia 6105
Mobile: 021 538-908
Phone: +64 3 358 6901
Email: scott.mccarthy@bp.com
Address: PO Box 14044, Christchurch International Airport
8030, New Zealand
We provide a 24-hour call centre for customers with urgent enquiries or fuelling requirements outside of the normal working hours of 9am to 5pm. International customers who haven’t arranged refuelling in advance should call the mobile number in the first instance, then the phone number if this is unsuccessful.
Phone: +971 50 4536 032
Email: airbp247@bp.com