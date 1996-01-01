Site traffic information and cookies

Contact Air BP

Air BP

We are available to take your calls from 9am to 5pm AEST.

Enquiries

Online form

Phone: 1800 024 727
Address: GPO Box 5222, Melbourne, Victoria 3001

General aviation regional managers

Marc Nickl – New South Wales, Northern Territory & South Australia

Mobile: 0499 989 774
Phone: +612 8710 2049
Email: Marc.Nickl@bp.com
Address: 132 McCredie Road, Guilford NSW 2161

Eliza Tipping – Queensland

Mobile: 0428 936 162
Email: Eliza.Tipping@bp.com

Address: 717 Bourke Street, Docklands, Victoria 3008

Morgan Davies – Western Australia & mining

Mobile: 0477 555 818
Phone: +618 9478 9824
Email: Morgan.Davies@bp.com
Address: 44 Miller Road, Perth Airport, Western Australia 6105

Eliza Tipping – Victoria and Tasmania

Mobile: 0428 936 162 
Email: Eliza.Tipping@bp.com
Address: 717 Bourke Street, Docklands, Victoria 3008

Scott McCarthy – New Zealand

Mobile: 021 538-908

Phone: +64 3 358 6901

Email: scott.mccarthy@bp.com
Address: PO Box 14044, Christchurch International Airport
8030, New Zealand

Out-of-hours enquiries

We provide a 24-hour call centre for customers with urgent enquiries or fuelling requirements outside of the normal working hours of 9am to 5pm. International customers who haven’t arranged refuelling in advance should call the mobile number in the first instance, then the phone number if this is unsuccessful.

 

Phone: +971 50 4536 032
Email: airbp247@bp.com