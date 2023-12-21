15.1. These Terms and Conditions provide information on how to enter and redeem the bp pulse discount as part of the AGL pilot offer (“Offer”) for AGL NSW & VIC NightSaver EV customers. Participation in this Offer by a person (“Entrant”) is deemed acceptance of these Terms and Conditions.

15.2. The promoter is BP Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 53 004 085 616), whose registered office is situated at Level 17, 717 Bourke Street, Docklands, Victoria 3008. (“Promoter”).

15.3. The Offer is a discount of 5c/kWh off each bp pulse rapid electric vehicle charging session by the Entrant in Australia during the Offer Period. The discount applies at all bp pulse charging point locations in Australia, and applies on the full price of the bp pulse rapid charging session at the time of transaction.

15.4. The Offer commences at 12:01am on Thursday 10 August 2023 and expires at 11:59pm on Wednesday 31 January 2024 (“Offer Period”).

15.5. The Offer is subject to any variation to the Terms and Conditions reasonably imposed and notified in writing to the Entrant by the Promoter, including in respect of the Offer Period.

15.6. The Offer is only available to Entrants who are customers of AGL Energy Limited (ABN 74 115 061 375) (or a related body corporate of that company) (“AGL”) and who:

(a) have successfully signed up to the AGL NightSaver EV Plan, including having submitted the AGL Offer Consent Form located on AGL’s website https://next.agl.com.au/agl-bp-pulse-registration

(b) are aged 18 years or over;

(c) reside in the State of New South Wales or Victoria in Australia;

(d) have downloaded and installed the bp pulse app and created a bp pulse account, using the same contact details as the Entrant used when signing up to the AGL NightSaver EV Offer; and

(e) have agreed to and accepted both the Terms and Conditions applicable to the bp pulse app, and these Terms and Conditions applicable to the Offer.

15.7. Limit of one (1) Offer redemption per bp pulse account per transaction.

15.8. No retrospective discounts can be applied if an Entrant has failed to successfully register to be eligible for the Offer at the time the relevant transaction occurs.

15.9. The Offer is not transferable, changeable or redeemable for cash.

15.10. The Promoter is not responsible for any restrictions or other obligations on the Entrant as set out in the terms and conditions agreed between the Entrant and AGL in respect of the AGL NightSaver EV Plan (or otherwise); and the Entrant agrees that they are fully responsible for ensuring that all such AGL terms and conditions are fully complied with.

15.11. The Offer only becomes claimable by the Entrant after the Promoter has confirmed in writing to the Entrant that the Entrant is eligible to participate in the Offer. The Promoter will notify the Entrant in writing by email to the email address registered by the Entrant with both AGL and bp once the Entrant entry has been processed and the Offer discount has been applied to the Entrant’s bp pulse account.

15.12. If this promotion is interfered with in any way or is not capable of being conducted as reasonably anticipated due to any cause beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter, including but not limited to technical difficulties, unauthorised intervention or fraud; the Promoter reserves the right, in its reasonable discretion, to the fullest extent permitted by law and subject to any written directions from a regulatory authority, to modify, suspend, terminate or cancel the offer, as appropriate upon reasonable notice to the Entrant.

15.13. To the extent permitted by law, the Promoter and its agents take no responsibility for any failure of any entry to be entered into the Offer due to, without limitation, technical malfunction or human error except to the extent that the failure was caused or contributed to by a breach of this Agreement by the Promoter or by its negligence or wilful misconduct. To the extent outside the Promoter's reasonable control, the Promoter and its agents are not responsible for late, lost, misdirected or incorrectly submitted submissions. Incomplete or indecipherable entries will be deemed invalid.

15.14. The Promoter is not responsible for any tax implications arising from you receiving the Offer.

15.15. The Promoter collects personal information about you in order to conduct and manage the Offer. If the personal information requested is not provided, you will not be able to participate. The Promoter may also use your personal information to help improve its goods and services. The Promoter may share your personal information with the Promoter’s licensed dealers, related companies, agents, contractors or promotional partners for the purpose of conducting this Offer. Your personal information may be disclosed to overseas locations such as Australia, the USA, the UK, European Union, Malaysia, the Philippines and India for the purpose of conducting this Offer. The Promoter’s Privacy Policy (available here) states:

(a) how you can seek access to the personal information the Promoter holds and seek the correction of such information; and

(b) how you can complain about a breach of privacy and how the Promoter will deal with such a complaint.

15.16. The Promoter reserves the right to deem an entry as void should the entrant fail to comply with the Terms and Conditions applicable to the AGL NightSaver EV Plan, the bp pulse app, or the Offer.

15.17. Any questions relating to this promotion should be referred to customerenquiries@se1.bp.com.