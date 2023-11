Free barista made coffee this Wednesday

This Wednesday, your delicious barista made coffee is FREE from any wildbean cafe at bp. That’s your favourite coffee, just the way you like it – or any barista made drink. Hot chocolate, iced latte, iced long black... just take your pick and enjoy on us!

Visit your nearest wildbean cafe or skip the line and pre-order your FREE barista made drink through the BPme app.

Spread the word and come and join us this Wednesday 22nd of November 2023.

* T&C's apply