Sandown 500 - BP Plus

Major winner



N. Galea, VIC

Minor winners

C. Henry, VIC

S. Homewood, VIC

R. Singh, VIC

M. Mundae, VIC

M. Forde, VIC

A. Young, VIC

D. Gordon, VIC

S. Lang, VIC

A. Weiszberger, VIC

M. Macklin, VIC



Our major winner will receive two 3-day General Admission tickets to the event and a money-can’t-buy experience of a grid walk, pit tour and a bp safety car hot lap.



Each of our minor winners won two 3-day General Admission tickets to the Supercars at Sandown.



Entries in this competition have now closed. The competition was open to VIC residents 18+ only, who are a BP Plus members and, after being invited by the promoter, made a qualifying purchase between 1/7/24 and 31/7/24.