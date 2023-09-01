Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. Promotions
  4. bp Plus Supercars Gold Coast 500 Winners

bp Plus Supercars Gold Coast 500 Winners

BP Plus would like to congratulate the major winners in our Supercars Gold Coast 500 Promotion

  • Vickie P - WA
  • Larissa F - NSW
  • Michael N - SA

 

Each of the above BP Plus customers have won a trip two to Queensland, to attend the Gold Coast 500 between 27 October and 29 October 2023. The prize includes return airfares, three nights' accommodation, two 3-day General Admission tickets to the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 and a money-can’t-buy experience of a grid walk, pit tour and a bp safety car hot lap. 


Entries in this competition have now closed. The competition was open to Australian residents 18+ only, who are a BP Plus members and made a qualifying purchase between 1/9/23 and 30/9/23.

To find out more about BP Plus or apply click here

Terms & Conditions