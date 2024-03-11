Site traffic information and cookies

Terms & conditions pdf / 196.7 KB
You and a friend could be jetting off for a week of luxury and fast cars, in the ultimate trip to Melbourne worth up to $50,000.  

To enter - simply fill up with 30L or more at BP, scan your rewards card and you could WIN. Remember, the more you fill up, the more chances you earn! 


Major Prize includes:

  • Flights and 7 nights’ accommodation at a 5-star hotel in Melbourne, including breakfast.
  • A 3-Day BWT Alpine F1 Team experience in Melbourne, including a hospitality package for you and your friend
  • VIP Experience which will include at least one of the following: BWT Alpine F1 Team pit garage tour, or a meet and greet with BWT Alpine F1 Team driver/s or Team personnel. 
  • A BWT Alpine F1 Team merchandise pack for you and a friend. 
  • A private meet and greet experience with at least one of the BWT Alpine F1 Team drivers before the event. 
  • Private Yarra Valley wine tour, including lunch. 
  • Dinner at a premium Melbourne restaurant.  

First runner includes:

Premium merchandise pack including signed BWT Alpine F1® Team helmet or similar valued at $2,000.


Second runner includes:

Signed BWT Alpine F1® Team cap and polo (adult size) valued at $500.


Plus, when you fill with bp Ultimate 98 you will earn 2 entries with each tank!


New and existing rewards members can enter!

AU residents 18+ only, able to take major prize 20 – 27/3/24, who are/become BP Rewards member. Between 12.01am AEDT 22/1/24 & 11.59pm AEDT 1/3/24, fill 30L or more of any fuel in 1 transaction, from a participating BP service station that accepts BP Rewards & have your BP Rewards card (visit BP Rewards website or download the BPme app to join before payment, if not already joined) or your BP Rewards-linked Loyalty Member card (link BP rewards Loyalty Partner’s card on BP Loyalty Partner website, if not already linked) scanned at time of payment to get 1 auto entry into draw. Fill 30L or more with Ultimate 98 to get 2 entries. Max 1 entry per person per day. Draw: 1pm AEDT 7/3/24, 51A/23 Norton St, Leichhardt NSW 2040. Major prize: Trip for 2 (18+) to Ultimate BWT Alpine F1® Team Experience in Melb, VIC from 20-27/3/24 (valued up to $50k). 1st runner up prize: Premium merch pk incl. signed BWT Alpine F1® Team helmet or similar ($2k). 2nd runner up prize: Signed BWT Alpine F1® Team cap & polo (adult size) ($500). Must claim major prize by 5pm AEDT 13/3/24. See www.bp.com.au/BWTalpinef1 on 11/3/24 for winners & for full conditions incl. privacy statement. See www.bprewards.com.au/terms-and-conditions for BP Rewards Ts&Cs. Entrants will get future marketing from Promoter. Promoter: BP Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 53 004 085 616). Authorised under: ACT TP23/02556, SA T23/1966, NSW TP/00765.