BP Rewards Save 6cpl

AU residents 18+ only who are not existing BP Rewards members. Offer runs 12.01am (AEST) 03/05/2023 to 11.59pm (AEST) 30/05/2023. During offer period, sign up to the BP Rewards membership program by either: (a) visiting www.bprewards.com.au or downloading the BPme app and completing the registration process or (b) if you're a Qantas Frequent Flyer member, visiting www.qantas.com/bp and linking BP Rewards to your Qantas Frequent Flyer card to receive a discount of 6 cents per whole litre* for E10, ULP 91, ULP 95, Ultimate 98, Diesel and Ultimate Diesel fuel grades (subject to availability) (excludes Autogas and AdBlue) for up to 5 separate petrol purchases or until 30/09/2023 (whichever is first), redeemable only at participating BP Rewards unlocked petrol stations – you must present your BP Rewards card to the cashier to have it scanned prior to payment at register to redeem discount offer. Payment must be made in store by cash, accepted credit or debit card, or via redemption of BP Points or Qantas Points. You cannot use ‘Pay for fuel’ with BPme app or any of the following: BP Plus, Motor Pass Cards, Motor Charge Cards, Fleet Cards, Distributor Cards, On the Run App, or the BP Plus App. Registration with BP Rewards is subject to your acceptance of the terms and conditions available at www.bprewards.com.au/terms-and-conditions and BP’s Privacy Collection Notice and Privacy Policy. Max 100L per discounted fill. Max 1 discount per transaction & 1 discounted fill per day (AEST). Discount cannot be used in conjunction with any offer on fuel. Discount not transferable/exchangeable/redeemable for cash. You may only sign up in your own name & not on behalf of anyone else. If you sign up using multiple aliases/email addresses/phone numbers, you may be disqualified. You must not allow any other person to use your BP Rewards or Qantas Frequent Flyer Card to claim the fuel discount. If we reasonably suspect that a person other than you is using your BP Rewards or Qantas Frequent Flyer Card to claim the fuel discount, or there is any suspicious or fraudulent behaviour associated with claiming the fuel discount we may suspend or terminate your BP Rewards card and membership account and your ability to claim fuel discounts. This will immediately cancel all privileges and benefits that attach to your BP Rewards card and membership account. Find your participating BP Rewards Unlocked sites at: https://bpretaillocator.geoapp.me/?locale=en_AU&prefilters=facilities.bp_rewards_unlocked.

Where there is a technical issue or outage meaning that you are unable to claim the fuel discount at the time that your fuel transaction is processed, you will not receive the fuel discount. You will instead be provided with BP Points or Qantas Points at a rate of 1 point per cent of discount you would have received. If you have not received these BP Points or Qantas Points within 5 Business Days of the transaction, please call 1300 277 392. You may be required to provide a copy of your receipt, details of your BP Rewards card and verify your BP Rewards account details in order to be provided with these BP Points or Qantas Points.

If you wish to redeem your BP Points or Qantas Points for Dollars Off a subsequent transaction, the usual terms and conditions for redeeming BP Points or Qantas Points under the BP Rewards & BPme Terms and Conditions apply. Subject to consumer rights under e.g. the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth), the Promoter is not liable (including in negligence) for any loss (including indirect or consequential loss or loss of profits), damage, injury or death in connection with this offer or any discount (including delay/damage to or loss/theft of any discount), except liability which can't be excluded (which is limited to the greatest extent allowed by law). If asked you must provide proof of age/residency/identity. Offer not sponsored/endorsed/administered by/associated with any social media platform, incl. Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. You are providing your info to Promoter not to any social media platform. You completely release any relevant social media platforms from any & all liability. The Promoter may collect your personal information directly or through its agents or contractors and disclose your personal information to its related companies, agents and contractors to assist in conducting this offer, communicating with you or storing data. This may include disclosures to organisations outside Australia including in places such as New Zealand, the USA, the UK, Malaysia, the Philippines and India. By signing up, you consent to the Promoter keeping your personal information on its database to use for future marketing purposes, including contacting you by electronic messaging & you consent to receive email or SMS messages from the Promoter without any functional unsubscribe facility if they relate primarily to the conduct of this offer. The Promoter’s Privacy Policy (see www.bp.com.au) includes information about: (a) how to seek access to the personal information the Promoter holds about you and seek correction of the information; and (b) how to complain about a privacy breach and how the Promoter will deal with such a complaint. Promoter: BP Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 53 004 085 616).

*Note: For example, if 42.85 litres of fuel are purchased, the discount will be applied on 42 litres.

