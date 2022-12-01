Site traffic information and cookies

$2 Summer Faves

Grab a $2 deal this December at participating sites

Participating sites pdf / 156.8 KB
summer-faves

Ts&Cs for $2 Summer Faves

From 01/12/2022 to 31/12/2022, at participating bp stores, buy an eligible product for $2 each, eligible products vary each day in December. Varieties and availability may vary by store. *Max 5 products per transaction. Offer subject to product availability and while stocks last. Not available with any other offer/discount, and not exchangeable/redeemable for cash. Eligibility is as determined by bp staff member on Promoter’s behalf, in their absolute discretion. For participating stores, visit (www.bp.com.au). Offer not sponsored/endorsed/administered by/associated with Facebook/Instagram/any other social media platform. Promoter: BP Australia Pty Ltd, ABN 53 004 085 616.