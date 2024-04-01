Sydney Supernight

The above BP Plus customers each won a trip for two to Sydney, to attend the SuperNight between 19 and 21 July 2024. The prize includes return airfares, three nights' accommodation, two 3-day General Admission tickets to the event and a money-can’t-buy experience of a grid walk, pit tour and a bp safety car hot lap.





Entries in this competition have now closed. The competition was open to Australian residents 18+ only, who are a BP Plus member and after being invited by the promoter, made a qualifying purchase between 1/4/24 and 31/5/24.