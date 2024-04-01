Site traffic information and cookies

BP Plus Supercars Sydney SuperNight Winners

BP Plus would like to congratulate the major winners in our Supercars Sydney SuperNight Promotion.


E. Gleeson, QL

M. Langston, SA

Full competition Ts&Cs available here pdf / 126.5 KB

The above BP Plus customers each won a trip for two to Sydney, to attend the SuperNight between 19 and 21 July 2024. The prize includes return airfares, three nights' accommodation, two 3-day General Admission tickets to the event and a money-can’t-buy experience of a grid walk, pit tour and a bp safety car hot lap. 


Entries in this competition have now closed. The competition was open to Australian residents 18+ only, who are a BP Plus member and after being invited by the promoter, made a qualifying purchase between 1/4/24 and 31/5/24.

