BP Plus Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint Winners

BP Plus would like to congratulate the winners in our Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint Promotion

 

Major winner

 

  • P Herbert, TAS

Minor winners

 

  • S Hansson, TAS
  • P Dance, TAS
  • J Cowen, TAS
  • J Atkinson, TAS
  • M Ray, TAS
  • S Winkler, TAS
  • E Armstrong, TAS
  • J Pereira, TAS
  • M Crossin, TAS
  • J Marriott, TAS
Full competition Ts&Cs available here pdf / 124 KB

Our major won two 3-day General Admission tickets to the event and a money-can’t-buy experience of a grid walk, pit tour and a bp safety car hot lap.

 

Each of our minor winners won two 3-day General Admission tickets to the event. Entries in this competition have now closed. The competition was open to TAS residents 18+ only, who are a BP Plus member and after being invited by the promoter, made a qualifying purchase between 1/6/24 and 30/6/24.

 

To find out more about BP Plus or apply click here