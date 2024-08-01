wildbean cafe Instagram Giveaway

Site traffic information and cookies

Promoter BP Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 53 004 085 616), Level 17, 717 Bourke Street, Docklands VIC 3008.
Promotion The Promotion is called Instagram account/activity setup on Instagram and managed by Promoter. The account that is directly related to this promotion is: https://www.instagram.com/wildbeancafe_au/
Who can enter? Entry is only open to Australian residents who are aged 18 or over.
Who can’t enter?

Directors, officers, management and employees (and their immediate families) of:

  • the Promoter; 
  • any companies or Commonwealth, State, Territory or local gov't agencies and/or entities where the rules or guidelines applicable to such company or agency prohibit receipt of a prize; and 
  • the agencies, companies or participating premises associated with this promotion.
Where will the promotion run The promotion will run on Instagram only. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram.
Promotion Period The Promotion begins at 12:00:00am (AEST) on 01/08/2024 and ends at 11:59:59 (AEST) on 31/08/2024.
Entry Method During the Promotion Period, to enter, entrants must Visit and follow the Promoter’s Instagram account, @wildbeancafe_au.
How many winners will there be and how will they be chosen?

There will be 31 winners determined in respect of this competition – 1 winner per day during the Promotion Period.  

 

There will be a total of 31 draws conducted – equal to 1 draw for every day during the Promotion Period.  

 

The draw for each day will be conducted at the end of the Promotion on 05/09/2024 at 12pm (AEST) at Pilgrim Communications, Suite 51A 23 Norton Street, Leichhardt, NSW 2040 (Pilgrim).

 

The first valid entry drawn randomly in each draw from the entries received for the relevant day (up to 11:59:59 (AEST) on each day) will win a prize. 

The Promoter may draw additional reserve entries in a draw and record them in order, in case a winning entry/entrant is deemed invalid or a prize is unclaimed (Reserve Entrants)

 

If, on the date of the draw, no entries have been received for a particular day, the prize will carry over to the draw for the next day on which the Promoter has received enough entries to award some or all of the prizes.
Prize Details

There are 31 prizes available. Each prize consists of a bp gift card valued at AUD $25.

 

Any ancillary costs associated with redeeming the bp gift card are not included. Redemption of the bp gift card is subject to the terms and conditions associated with the bp gift card located at gift-cards-terms-conditions.pdf (bp.com)
Total Prize Pool The total prize pool is $775.
Entry Limits You can only enter once.
Winner Notification and Publication

Winners will be notified in writing via direct message on Instagram by the Promoter within 7 working days of the prize draw.

 

You understand that you are providing your information to the Promoter - not to Instagram. 
Prize Claim Date and Time

Prize claim date: By 5pm (AEST) on 1/10/2024.


Unclaimed prize determination: 12pm (AEST) on 2/10/2024 at the same location as the original draws.

 

If a prize has not been accepted or claimed by the prize claim date above or if, after making all reasonable attempts, the Promoter can't contact a winner (or a winner does not contact the Promoter) by the prize claim date above, the relevant entry/ies will be discarded and the Promoter will re-award the relevant prize/s to Reserve Entrant/s and/or carry out an unclaimed prize draw at the date, time and place stated above to randomly distribute the prize/s  amongst valid entrants who (if possible) have not already won an unclaimed prize. Any such winner/s will be informed in writing via direct message on Instagram within 7 days of determination. 

 

If any prize remains un-won at the end of this promotion, or if a prize winner cannot be found, that information will be published on the Website on 15/10/2024
Collection and use of your personal information

If you are a winner, the Promoter may ask you take part in some publicity, photography and other promotional activity as the Promoter requires, without any compensation. You consent to the Promoter using your name and image in any promotional or advertising activity.

 

The Promoter collects personal information about you in order to conduct and manage the promotion. If the personal information requested is not provided, you may not be able to participate. The Promoter may also use your personal information to help improve its goods and services. The Promoter may share your personal information with the Promoter’s franchised dealers, related companies, agents, contractors or promotional partners.

 

The Promoter and its Australian related companies and promotional partners may contact you with special offers and marketing via any medium including mail, telephone and commercial electronic messages (including email and SMS) provided that where required by the Spam Act 2003 (Cth), the Promoter includes a functional unsubscribe facility in each direct marketing communication it sends you that you may use to opt-out of any further such communications and provided that the functional unsubscribe facility complies with the Spam Regulations 2021 (Cth).

 

By entering and providing personal information, you consent to the use of your personal information in this manner and you consent to receive email or SMS messages from the Promoter without any functional unsubscribe facility if they relate primarily to the conduct of this promotion.

 

Where BP holds personal information about you that it has collected from different sources, BP may combine this personal information into a single record or collection of linked records.

 

Your personal information may be disclosed to overseas locations such as New Zealand, the USA, the UK, Malaysia, the Philippines and India.

 

The Promoter’s Privacy Policy (available at www.bp.com.au) states: 

  • how you can seek access to the personal information the Promoter holds and seek the correction of such information; and
  • how you can complain about a breach of privacy and how the Promoter will deal with such a complaint.
  1. These Terms and Conditions incorporate and must be read together with the details outlined in the table above. Information about prizes and how to enter forms part of these Terms and Conditions. By entering, you accept these Terms and Conditions.
  • Your entry must be received during the Promotion Period and will be deemed to be received only when received by the Promoter. The Promoter is not liable for any problems with communications networks outside its reasonable control. You are responsible for your own costs associated with entering. If you enter using automatically generated entries or multiple phone numbers/email addresses/addresses/aliases, you may be disqualified. 
  • Where entry is via Instagram, you must follow the relevant Instagram Social Media Account up until the determination of the winner/s in order to be eligible to receive a prize.
  • Prizes and all elements of prizes must be taken as specified, as and when offered and cannot be altered or changed in any way by you or will be forfeited, and if forfeited, the Promoter will not be liable. If you forfeit the prize or any element of the prize for whatever reason, you will not be given cash or any alternative prize as a substitute. Prize/s are subject to any additional terms and conditions imposed by the relevant supplier or the Promoter, including validity period.
  • You are responsible for all other unspecified costs related to the prize, including costs associated with ongoing use of the prize, etc.
  • The Promoter is not responsible for any dispute between you and any person with whom you choose to, or choose not to, share a prize.
  • Any material failure by you to comply with the conditions imposed by the prize supplier(s) may result in the prize being cancelled or withdrawn without liability for the Promoter or the prize supplier(s).
  • If you or your entry are deemed by the Promoter to breach these Terms and Conditions materially your entry (or at the Promoter's discretion, all of your entries) may be discarded. The Promoter may, at any time, require you to produce documentation to establish to the Promoter's reasonable satisfaction the validity of your entries and/or verifying your identity (including documentation establishing your identity, age, place of residence and place of employment). Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not waive those rights.
  • You must not:
    • tamper with the entry process (including but not limited to manipulating the system via bots, script use, or any other means to circumvent the entry process);
    • engage in any conduct that may jeopardise the fair and proper conduct of the promotion;
    • act in a disruptive, annoying, threatening, abusive or harassing manner;
    • do anything that may diminish the good name or reputation of the Promoter or any of its related entities or of the agencies or companies associated with this promotion;
      breach any law; or
    • behave in a way that is otherwise inappropriate.
  • The Promoter is not liable for entries, prize claims or correspondence that are misplaced, misdirected, delayed, lost, incomplete, illegible or incorrectly submitted for reasons outside the Promoter's reasonable control.
  • If any dispute arises between you and the Promoter concerning the conduct of this promotion or claiming a prize, the Promoter will take reasonable steps to consider your point of view, taking into account any facts or evidence you put forward, and to respond to it fairly within a reasonable time. In all other respects, the Promoter’s decision in connection with all aspects of this promotion is final.
  • Prizes cannot be transferred or exchanged nor redeemed for cash. Without limiting any other term of these Terms and Conditions, all prizes (and elements of prizes) must be taken as and when specified or will be forfeited with no replacement. The prize values are correct as at the date of preparing these Terms and Conditions and include any applicable GST. The Promoter is not responsible for any change in prize value. You agree that if a prize (or element of a prize) is unavailable for any reason the Promoter may provide another item of equal or higher value, subject to any necessary approval by the state/territory gaming authorities.
  • If this promotion cannot run as planned for any reason beyond the Promoter's control (for example due to software, hardware or communications issues, unauthorised intervention, tampering, fraud or technical failure, government directives, a pandemic, public health orders and the like), the Promoter may end, change, suspend or cancel the promotion or disqualify affected entries/entrants, subject to any necessary approval by the state/territory gaming authorities.
  • The Promoter is not responsible for any tax implications arising from you winning a prize. You should seek independent financial advice. If for GST purposes this promotion results in any supply being made for non-monetary consideration, you must follow the Australian Taxation Office’s stated view that where the parties are at arm’s length, goods and services exchanged are of equal GST inclusive market values.
  • You may have consumer rights under statute including under the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth), which may be relevant to any issue or problem you encounter in relation to this promotion and cannot be excluded or restricted. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions excludes or restricts those rights. See www.accc.gov.au for more information about those rights.
  • Subject to the previous paragraph, the Promoter and the agencies and companies associated with this promotion are not liable (including in negligence) for any loss (including indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense, damage, personal injury (including allergies, skin conditions or other reactions, as relevant), illness or death suffered in connection with this promotion or any prize, except for any liability which under statute cannot be excluded (in which case that liability is limited to the greatest extent allowed by law).
  • Without limiting the previous paragraphs, the Promoter and the agencies and companies associated with this promotion are not liable for any loss of, damage to or delay in delivery of prize/s, or for any damage that occurs to displayed prize/s (where relevant), due to circumstances beyond the Promoter's reasonable control. Unless otherwise specified, prize/s will only be delivered to addresses in Australia.
  • This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with any social media platform, including Facebook, Instagram and X. You provide your information to the Promoter and not to any social media platform. You completely release any relevant social media platforms from any and all liability.
