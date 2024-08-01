wildbean cafe Instagram Giveaway

|Promoter
|BP Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 53 004 085 616), Level 17, 717 Bourke Street, Docklands VIC 3008.
|Promotion
|The Promotion is called Instagram account/activity setup on Instagram and managed by Promoter. The account that is directly related to this promotion is: https://www.instagram.com/wildbeancafe_au/
|Who can enter?
|Entry is only open to Australian residents who are aged 18 or over.
|Who can’t enter?
|
Directors, officers, management and employees (and their immediate families) of:
|Where will the promotion run
|The promotion will run on Instagram only. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram.
|Promotion Period
|The Promotion begins at 12:00:00am (AEST) on 01/08/2024 and ends at 11:59:59 (AEST) on 31/08/2024.
|Entry Method
|During the Promotion Period, to enter, entrants must Visit and follow the Promoter’s Instagram account, @wildbeancafe_au.
|How many winners will there be and how will they be chosen?
|
There will be 31 winners determined in respect of this competition – 1 winner per day during the Promotion Period.
There will be a total of 31 draws conducted – equal to 1 draw for every day during the Promotion Period.
The draw for each day will be conducted at the end of the Promotion on 05/09/2024 at 12pm (AEST) at Pilgrim Communications, Suite 51A 23 Norton Street, Leichhardt, NSW 2040 (Pilgrim).
The first valid entry drawn randomly in each draw from the entries received for the relevant day (up to 11:59:59 (AEST) on each day) will win a prize.
The Promoter may draw additional reserve entries in a draw and record them in order, in case a winning entry/entrant is deemed invalid or a prize is unclaimed (Reserve Entrants).
If, on the date of the draw, no entries have been received for a particular day, the prize will carry over to the draw for the next day on which the Promoter has received enough entries to award some or all of the prizes.
|Prize Details
|
There are 31 prizes available. Each prize consists of a bp gift card valued at AUD $25.
Any ancillary costs associated with redeeming the bp gift card are not included. Redemption of the bp gift card is subject to the terms and conditions associated with the bp gift card located at gift-cards-terms-conditions.pdf (bp.com)
|Total Prize Pool
|The total prize pool is $775.
|Entry Limits
|You can only enter once.
|Winner Notification and Publication
|
Winners will be notified in writing via direct message on Instagram by the Promoter within 7 working days of the prize draw.
You understand that you are providing your information to the Promoter - not to Instagram.
|Prize Claim Date and Time
|
Prize claim date: By 5pm (AEST) on 1/10/2024.
If a prize has not been accepted or claimed by the prize claim date above or if, after making all reasonable attempts, the Promoter can't contact a winner (or a winner does not contact the Promoter) by the prize claim date above, the relevant entry/ies will be discarded and the Promoter will re-award the relevant prize/s to Reserve Entrant/s and/or carry out an unclaimed prize draw at the date, time and place stated above to randomly distribute the prize/s amongst valid entrants who (if possible) have not already won an unclaimed prize. Any such winner/s will be informed in writing via direct message on Instagram within 7 days of determination.
If any prize remains un-won at the end of this promotion, or if a prize winner cannot be found, that information will be published on the Website on 15/10/2024
|Collection and use of your personal information
|
If you are a winner, the Promoter may ask you take part in some publicity, photography and other promotional activity as the Promoter requires, without any compensation. You consent to the Promoter using your name and image in any promotional or advertising activity.
The Promoter collects personal information about you in order to conduct and manage the promotion. If the personal information requested is not provided, you may not be able to participate. The Promoter may also use your personal information to help improve its goods and services. The Promoter may share your personal information with the Promoter’s franchised dealers, related companies, agents, contractors or promotional partners.
The Promoter and its Australian related companies and promotional partners may contact you with special offers and marketing via any medium including mail, telephone and commercial electronic messages (including email and SMS) provided that where required by the Spam Act 2003 (Cth), the Promoter includes a functional unsubscribe facility in each direct marketing communication it sends you that you may use to opt-out of any further such communications and provided that the functional unsubscribe facility complies with the Spam Regulations 2021 (Cth).
By entering and providing personal information, you consent to the use of your personal information in this manner and you consent to receive email or SMS messages from the Promoter without any functional unsubscribe facility if they relate primarily to the conduct of this promotion.
Where BP holds personal information about you that it has collected from different sources, BP may combine this personal information into a single record or collection of linked records.
Your personal information may be disclosed to overseas locations such as New Zealand, the USA, the UK, Malaysia, the Philippines and India.
The Promoter’s Privacy Policy (available at www.bp.com.au) states: