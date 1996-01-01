Win one of 12 Super Holidays across AU and NZ

|EVENT NAME
|FLIGHTS
|Spending Money
|4 Star Accommodation
|City Experiences
|Supercars inclusion
|Thrifty Newcastle 500
|4 return economy flights to either Sydney or Newcastle
|$500
|3 nights in Newcastle
|Worimi Sand Dunes Quad bike tour for 4 people
|x4 GA 3 day pass tickets, x4 Grid walks and 2 Course Car Rides
|Taupo, NZ
|4 return economy flights to Auckland
|$500
|3 nights in Taupo
|Thrilling jet boat ride on the Waikato River for 4 people
|x4 GA 3 day pass tickets, x4 Grid walks and 2 Course Car Rides
|Perth SuperSprint
|4 return economy flights to Perth
|$500
|3 nights in Perth
|Bike ride around Rottnest Island for 4 people
|x4 GA 3 day pass tickets, x4 Grid walks and 2 Course Car Rides
|NED Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint
|4 return economy flights to Launceston
|$500
|3 nights in Launceston
|Cradle Mountain tour for 4 people
|x4 GA 3 day pass tickets, x4 Grid walks and 2 Course Car Rides
|Betr Darwin Triple Crown
|4 return economy flights to Darwin
|$500
|3 nights in Darwin
|Litchfield Park and jumping crocodile cruise for 4 people
|x4 GA 3 day pass tickets, x4 Grid walks and 2 Course Car Rides
|NTI Townsville 500
|4 return economy flights to Townsville
|$500
|3 nights in Townsville
|Great Barrier Reef day tour from Townsville for 4 people with snorkeling included
|x4 GA 3 day pass tickets, x4 Grid walks and 2 Course Car Rides
|Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight
|4 return economy flights to Sydney
|$500
|3 nights in Sydney
|Harbour bridge climb for 4 people
|x4 GA 3 day pass tickets, x4 Grid walks and 2 Course Car Rides
|OTR SuperSprint
|4 return economy flights to Adelaide
|$500
|3 nights in Adelaide
|Adelaide oval climb experience for 4 people
|x4 GA 3 day pass tickets, x4 Grid walks and 2 Course Car Rides
|Penrite Oil Sandown 500
|4 return economy flights to Melbourne
|$500
|3 nights in Melbourne
|Yarra Valley wineries tour with tastings & lunch for 4 people
|x4 GA 3 day pass tickets, x4 Grid walks and 2 Course Car Rides
|Repco Bathurst 1000
|4 return economy flights to Sydney
|$500
|3 nights in Bathurst
|Hot air balloon over the Mudgee region with breakfast included for 4 people
|x4 GA 3 day pass tickets, x4 Grid walks and 2 Course Car Rides
|Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500
|4 return economy flights to Gold Coast
|$500
|3 nights in Gold Coast
|Single day ticket to Dreamworld for 4 people
|x4 GA 3 day pass tickets, x4 Grid walks and 2 Course Car Rides
|VALO Adelaide 500
|4 return economy flights to Adelaide
|$500
|3 nights in Adelaide
|Barossa Valley wineries tour with tastings & lunch for 4 people
|x4 GA 3 day pass tickets, x4 Grid walks and 2 Course Car Rides