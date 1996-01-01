Win one of 12 Super Holidays across AU and NZ

Site traffic information and cookies

Scan your bp Rewards card every time you fill up with 30L or more for your chance to win

Terms and Conditions pdf / 274.5 KB
Be an existing or new BP Rewards member and simply scan your rewards card every time you fill with 30L or more and you'll automatically earn an entry. 
Every fill means another chance to win! Its that easy.
Not a member? Join now and start earning entries! 

Major Prizes include:

EVENT NAME FLIGHTS Spending Money 4 Star Accommodation City Experiences Supercars inclusion
Thrifty Newcastle 500 4 return economy flights to either Sydney or Newcastle $500 3 nights in  Newcastle Worimi Sand Dunes Quad bike tour for 4 people x4 GA 3 day pass tickets, x4 Grid walks and 2 Course Car Rides 
Taupo, NZ 4 return economy flights to Auckland $500 3 nights in Taupo Thrilling jet boat ride on the Waikato River for 4 people x4 GA 3 day pass tickets, x4 Grid walks and 2 Course Car Rides 
Perth SuperSprint 4 return economy flights to Perth $500 3 nights in  Perth  Bike ride around Rottnest Island for 4 people x4 GA 3 day pass tickets, x4 Grid walks and 2 Course Car Rides 
NED Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint 4 return economy flights to Launceston $500 3 nights in Launceston Cradle Mountain tour for 4 people x4 GA 3 day pass tickets, x4 Grid walks and 2 Course Car Rides 
Betr Darwin Triple Crown 4 return economy flights to Darwin $500 3 nights in Darwin Litchfield Park and jumping crocodile cruise for 4 people x4 GA 3 day pass tickets, x4 Grid walks and 2 Course Car Rides 
NTI Townsville 500 4 return economy flights to Townsville $500 3 nights in Townsville Great Barrier Reef day tour from Townsville for 4 people with snorkeling included x4 GA 3 day pass tickets, x4 Grid walks and 2 Course Car Rides 
Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight 4 return economy flights to Sydney $500 3 nights in Sydney Harbour bridge climb for 4 people x4 GA 3 day pass tickets, x4 Grid walks and 2 Course Car Rides 
OTR SuperSprint  4 return economy flights to Adelaide $500 3 nights in Adelaide Adelaide oval climb experience for 4 people x4 GA 3 day pass tickets, x4 Grid walks and 2 Course Car Rides 
Penrite Oil Sandown 500 4 return economy flights to Melbourne $500 3 nights in Melbourne Yarra Valley wineries tour with tastings & lunch for 4 people x4 GA 3 day pass tickets, x4 Grid walks and 2 Course Car Rides 
Repco Bathurst 1000 4 return economy flights to Sydney $500 3 nights in Bathurst  Hot air balloon over the Mudgee region with breakfast included for 4 people x4 GA 3 day pass tickets, x4 Grid walks and 2 Course Car Rides 
Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 4 return economy flights to Gold Coast $500 3 nights in Gold Coast Single day ticket to Dreamworld for 4 people x4 GA 3 day pass tickets, x4 Grid walks and 2 Course Car Rides 
VALO Adelaide 500 4 return economy flights to Adelaide $500 3 nights in Adelaide Barossa Valley wineries tour with tastings & lunch for 4 people x4 GA 3 day pass tickets, x4 Grid walks and 2 Course Car Rides 

Plus we are giving away 7 x $100 bp gift cards each week for 8 weeks. 