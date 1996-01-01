Developing

North West Shelf joint venture

Western Flank B project

NWS JV sanctioned the Western Flank B project in Dec 2015. This project is expected to start up in early 2019 and is currently ahead of the sanctioned schedule. This project is an eight-well subsea tieback to the Goodwyn platform.

Persephone

In 2018 the venture is continuing to complete the Persephone project which successfully started up in mid-2017. The project is a two-well subsea development which is tied back to the North Rankin complex. The remaining project scope will increase the North Rankin complex’s produced water handling capacity. This project is expected to be completed by mid 2018.

New projects

There are a number of other discovered resource pools that the NWS will develop in the coming years to ensure that the onshore Karratha gas plant remains at capacity production.

Browse joint venture

The Browse development is a world-class gas resource of circa 20 trillion cubic feet located in the offshore Browse basin, which is located about 425 kilometres north of Broome, Western Australia and includes the Calliance, Brecknock and Torosa fields. It is operated by Woodside and bp has a 44 per cent equity share.



bp and its partners continue to assess development options, with the preferred concept being a tieback to the NWS onshore gas processing facilities at Karratha. This is a technically and commercially complex development and the joint venture is completing the work necessary to move into project execution.