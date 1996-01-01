Reimagining energy

For more than a century we have been defined by two commodities – oil and gas. But we are pivoting from an international oil company to an integrated energy company with a strategy that will turn ambition into action.
We know that the transition to a lower carbon future is incredibly complex – and we can’t reach our net zero ambition alone. We also know that for the world to meet the Paris goals the transition requires a sense of urgency.
And while many think that green companies, such as pure-play renewables offer the solution to getting the world on a sustainable path, these companies will not be enough. To help deliver the transition at the scale the world needs, but avoiding massive disruption to people’s lives, we also need to support greening companies – businesses that are not low carbon today but are serious about becoming lower carbon.
Bernard Looney, chief executive officer
The world needs these greening companies, with the skills and capabilities to make meaningful progress and form new and innovative alliances and partnerships to accelerate progress. It will need companies with the financial resilience to bring together technology solutions and build integrated energy value-chains.
The transition to a net zero world is fundamentally changing the way we consume energy, while presenting opportunities we have not seen before.
For the world to meet the Paris goals, a rapid transition to a low-carbon economy is required.
bp has a distinctive role to play in helping to accelerate decarbonization across Australia.
We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we lead the energy transition. Essentially, we will have transformed from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company.
Building on our purpose, together with our beliefs about the future of energy systems and changing customer demands, we are focused on activity that will help deliver our net zero ambition and decarbonize the energy supply chains for our Australian customers.
Bernard Looney, chief executive officer
We are diversifying our business, adapting as the energy mix changes, and striving to meet our customers’ needs for high quality, fresh, value-for-money offers.
We know our customer expectations are changing – they want personalized, rewarding and seamless experiences.
Digital solutions and access to new fuel sources, coupled with convenient services will underpin growth in this space.
Our vision is simple – transform mobility, wow customers, strengthen communities and accelerate tomorrow.
We continue to find new ways to enhance and differentiate our convenience and mobility business to meet the needs of our customers today, and as they evolve through the energy transition.
A high growth and high return business, by 2030 we will double the size of our customer-facing business on a global scale.
Australia and New Zealand is one of bp’s key strategic markets; we are transforming and growing our retail business and strengthening investments in digital solutions and premium fuels – all while delivering great customer offers and experiences.
Emma Delaney, EVP, customers and products
Our sustainability frame underpins our strategy and puts our purpose into action.
Many of our community partnerships across Australia are long standing.
Although we’re part of a global business our team is proudly Australian. bp is part of the fabric of Australia and we have a responsibility to make a positive contribution to society and the communities in which we operate.
Our new sustainability frame is founded on engagement and collaboration. Many trusted external stakeholders helped us develop our people and planet aims, to pinpoint where bp could, and should, deliver the most impact. We will work hard to deliver these aims across the globe and in Australia.
Giulia Chierchia, EVP, strategy and sustainability