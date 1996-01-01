Reimagining energy

For more than a century we have been defined by two commodities – oil and gas. But we are pivoting from an international oil company to an integrated energy company with a strategy that will turn ambition into action.

We know that the transition to a lower carbon future is incredibly complex – and we can’t reach our net zero ambition alone. We also know that for the world to meet the Paris goals the transition requires a sense of urgency.

And while many think that green companies, such as pure-play renewables offer the solution to getting the world on a sustainable path, these companies will not be enough. To help deliver the transition at the scale the world needs, but avoiding massive disruption to people’s lives, we also need to support greening companies – businesses that are not low carbon today but are serious about becoming lower carbon.

"Governments that want to achieve their net-zero ambitions while creating conditions that allow today's green companies to thrive, must find ways to make every company – big and small – want to be a green company."

Bernard Looney, chief executive officer

The world needs these greening companies, with the skills and capabilities to make meaningful progress and form new and innovative alliances and partnerships to accelerate progress. It will need companies with the financial resilience to bring together technology solutions and build integrated energy value-chains.