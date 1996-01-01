Site traffic information and cookies

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet, and our ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero

For more than a century we have been defined by two commodities – oil and gas.  But we are pivoting from an international oil company to an integrated energy company with a strategy that will turn ambition into action.

 

We know that the transition to a lower carbon future is incredibly complex – and we can’t reach our net zero ambition alone. We also know that for the world to meet the Paris goals the transition requires a sense of urgency.

 

And while many think that green companies, such as pure-play renewables offer the solution to getting the world on a sustainable path, these companies will not be enough. To help deliver the transition at the scale the world needs, but avoiding massive disruption to people’s lives, we also need to support greening companies – businesses that are not low carbon today but are serious about becoming lower carbon.

 
"Governments that want to achieve their net-zero ambitions while creating conditions that allow today's green companies to thrive, must find ways to make every company – big and small – want to be a green company."
Bernard Looney, chief executive officer

 

The world needs these greening companies, with the skills and capabilities to make meaningful progress and form new and innovative alliances and partnerships to accelerate progress. It will need companies with the financial resilience to bring together technology solutions and build integrated energy value-chains. 

Leading the energy transition
Renewables

The transition to a net zero world is fundamentally changing the way we consume energy, while presenting opportunities we have not seen before.

Low-carbon technology

For the world to meet the Paris goals, a rapid transition to a low-carbon economy is required.

Decarbonizing Australia’s energy system

bp has a distinctive role to play in helping to accelerate decarbonization across Australia.

We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we lead the energy transition. Essentially, we will have transformed from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company.

 

Building on our purpose, together with our beliefs about the future of energy systems and changing customer demands, we are focused on activity that will help deliver our net zero ambition and decarbonize the energy supply chains for our Australian customers.

 

“The direction is set. We are heading for net zero. There is no turning back.”
Bernard Looney, chief executive officer

Definitions

Bioenergy is a form of renewable energy that uses organic renewable materials (known as biomass) to produce heat, electricity, biogas and liquid fuels.
Renewable energy, also known as green or clean energy, is produced using natural resources that are constantly replaced and never run out.
Transforming convenience and mobility

Convenience retail

We are diversifying our business, adapting as the energy mix changes, and striving to meet our customers’ needs for high quality, fresh, value-for-money offers.

Customer experience, innovation and digital transformation

We know our customer expectations are changing – they want personalized, rewarding and seamless experiences.

Next-gen mobility

Digital solutions and access to new fuel sources, coupled with convenient services will underpin growth in this space.

Our vision is simple – transform mobility, wow customers, strengthen communities and accelerate tomorrow.

 

We continue to find new ways to enhance and differentiate our convenience and mobility business to meet the needs of our customers today, and as they evolve through the energy transition.


A high growth and high return business, by 2030 we will double the size of our customer-facing business on a global scale.

 

Australia and New Zealand is one of bp’s key strategic markets; we are transforming and growing our retail business and strengthening investments in digital solutions and premium fuels – all while delivering great customer offers and experiences.

 

"We will redefine convenience to offer customers what they need, where and when they need it, and scale-up next gen mobility solutions, including electrification, sustainable fuels and hydrogen."
Emma Delaney, EVP, customers and products

Sustainability and community

Our focus on sustainability and community

Sustainability is a foundation of our net zero strategy.

Sustainability Frame

Our sustainability frame underpins our strategy and puts our purpose into action.

Supporting the communities where we operate

Many of our community partnerships across Australia are long standing.

Although we’re part of a global business our team is proudly Australian. bp is part of the fabric of Australia and we have a responsibility to make a positive contribution to society and the communities in which we operate.

 

Our new sustainability frame is founded on engagement and collaboration. Many trusted ‎external stakeholders helped us develop our people and planet aims, to pinpoint where bp could, and should, deliver the most impact. We will work hard to deliver these aims across the globe and in Australia.

 

"Our sustainability frame focuses on three areas – get to net zero, improve people’s lives, care for our planet. We have chosen these because together they put our purpose into practice: reimagining energy for people and our planet."
Giulia Chierchia, EVP, strategy and sustainability