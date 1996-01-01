Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Who we are
  3. Reimagining energy
  4. Convenience retail

The future of convenience retail is strong. We are diversifying our business, adapting as the energy mix changes, and striving to meet our customers’ needs for high quality, fresh, value-for-money offers

We have a long history of proudly serving customers under the bp brand. As we transform our convenience business and become true retailers, we will build on this legacy to deliver a superior in-store and digital experience - and fresh food for now and food for later offers.

 

However, we can’t do it alone. More than 1,100 of our bp branded sites across Australia and New Zealand are run by our dealer partners, some of which have been in our network for decades. Together, we will grow our businesses to give customers access to quality products, services and cleaner and more efficient fuels wherever they find the bp brand.

Wessel Petroleum
Wessel Petroleum are just one example of our proud, long-standing partners, having been a valued bp dealer for over 10 years. The family owned and operated business, based in Bundaberg, has 18 bp service stations in Queensland, spanning the Sunshine Coast to Mackay. Wessel Petroleum sites provide customers with the full range of bp marketing and convenience offers including a quality barista coffee offer with Wild Bean Café. The Wessel team are active members of the community, supporting various local initiatives including sponsoring the Queensland Cup Surf Boat Series.
bp Ultimate

bp Ultimate fuels have been designed to restore engine performance so our customers can drive their vehicles cleaner, smoother and further.

 

We have perfected our innovative formulation, based on patented technology to produce Ultimate Unleaded 98 and Ultimate Diesel, our most advanced fuels with a formulation designed to remove the dirt in engines and restore performance.

A fuel tanker on the road, next to a maximum speed limit sign, at Whinstanes Terminal in Queensland, Australia.
Wild Bean, the no 1 coffee brand in NZ

Wild Bean is New Zealand’s number 1 selling barista made Fairtrade coffee which is made from 100% organic certified coffee beans. Around 1,700 café baristas make more than 11 million cups of coffee each year.

 

Our loyal customers asked us for more ethically-sourced products and we have met their demand. bp saw it as an opportunity for Wild Bean Cafe to innovate and make organic mainstream, accessible, and convenient. This

double certification offers consumers a better sustainably sourced, organic option to kick-start their day, which is good for people and our planet.

 

This partnership is helping us to deliver Aim 13, sustainable livelihoods and Aim 20, sustainable purchasing of our sustainability frame.

More in this section

Customer experience, innovation and digital transformation

We know our customer expectations are changing – they want personalized, rewarding and seamless experiences.

Next-gen mobility

Digital solutions and access to new fuel sources, coupled with convenient services will underpin growth in this space.

Leading the energy transition

nanotechnology and abstract graphene structures

Renewables

The transition to a net zero world is fundamentally changing the way we consume energy, while presenting opportunities we have not seen before.

Decarbonizing Australia’s energy system

bp has a distinctive role to play in helping to accelerate decarbonization across Australia.

Low-carbon technology

For the world to meet the Paris goals, a rapid transition to a low-carbon economy is required.

Sustainability and community

Supporting the communities where we operate

Many of our community partnerships across Australia are long standing.

Our focus on sustainability and community

Sustainability is a foundation of our net zero strategy.

Sustainability Frame

Our sustainability frame underpins our strategy and puts our purpose into action.