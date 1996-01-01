Convenience retail

We have a long history of proudly serving customers under the bp brand. As we transform our convenience business and become true retailers, we will build on this legacy to deliver a superior in-store and digital experience - and fresh food for now and food for later offers.
However, we can’t do it alone. More than 1,100 of our bp branded sites across Australia and New Zealand are run by our dealer partners, some of which have been in our network for decades. Together, we will grow our businesses to give customers access to quality products, services and cleaner and more efficient fuels wherever they find the bp brand.
bp Ultimate fuels have been designed to restore engine performance so our customers can drive their vehicles cleaner, smoother and further.
We have perfected our innovative formulation, based on patented technology to produce Ultimate Unleaded 98 and Ultimate Diesel, our most advanced fuels with a formulation designed to remove the dirt in engines and restore performance.
Wild Bean is New Zealand’s number 1 selling barista made Fairtrade coffee which is made from 100% organic certified coffee beans. Around 1,700 café baristas make more than 11 million cups of coffee each year.
Our loyal customers asked us for more ethically-sourced products and we have met their demand. bp saw it as an opportunity for Wild Bean Cafe to innovate and make organic mainstream, accessible, and convenient. This
double certification offers consumers a better sustainably sourced, organic option to kick-start their day, which is good for people and our planet.
This partnership is helping us to deliver Aim 13, sustainable livelihoods and Aim 20, sustainable purchasing of our sustainability frame.