Convenience retail

We have a long history of proudly serving customers under the bp brand. As we transform our convenience business and become true retailers, we will build on this legacy to deliver a superior in-store and digital experience - and fresh food for now and food for later offers.

However, we can’t do it alone. More than 1,100 of our bp branded sites across Australia and New Zealand are run by our dealer partners, some of which have been in our network for decades. Together, we will grow our businesses to give customers access to quality products, services and cleaner and more efficient fuels wherever they find the bp brand.

