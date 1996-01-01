Decarbonizing Australia’s energy system

Site traffic information and cookies

bp has a distinctive role to play in helping to accelerate decarbonization across Australia

Many of our customers and partners are in energy intensive sectors like mining, heavy transport, aviation and marine.


We fuel mining operations across the remote areas of the Pilbara and Central Queensland and also the heavy transport industry across Australia’s vast highways, which make decarbonization a challenge.


While these sectors drive substantial economic activity, they are also responsible for approximately 40% of Australia’s carbon emissions.


And while many have already made net zero commitments, there is a strong appetite and demand from our large customers for low-carbon alternatives.


We are working with our customers and governments to find a way to develop these low-carbon options which are affordable and commercial. 

 

"There is clear alignment on the importance of the energy transition with our major customers and a strong appetite from local and global investors who support low-carbon developments. This positions bp as a potential powerhouse of the energy transition in Australia."
Frédéric Baudry, president, bp Australia and SVP fuels & low carbon solutions, Asia Pacific
 
"Embracing decarbonization as an opportunity, not a burden, has spurred many large companies to commit to achieving net-zero emissions as rapidly as they can… some sectors are harder to abate and will need more time to do so. It's in everyone's interests to increase momentum until we can no longer count the companies involved."
Bernard Looney, chief executive officer 
Renewable energy hub in Australia

Integrating solar and onshore wind power, green hydrogen and green ammonia, the Asian Renewable Energy Hub has the potential to be one of the largest renewable energy hubs in the world. 
 
The project intends to supply renewable power to local customers in the largest mining region in the world and also produce green hydrogen and green ammonia for the domestic Australian market and export to major international users. Situated on a 6,500-square kilometre site in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, AREH is already in a highly advantaged position with access to abundant solar and wind resources with consistent output.

 

bp has agreed to lead and operate one of the largest renewables and green hydrogen energy hubs in the world.

Asian Renewable Energy Hub map
Read the full press release
Learn more
bp and Qantas strategic partnership

bp and Qantas are working together on opportunities to reduce carbon emissions in the aviation sector and contribute to the development of a sustainable aviation fuel industry in Australia.


Jointly, the teams will explore opportunities and projects across advanced sustainable fuels, advocacy for further decarbonization in the aviation sector, renewable power solutions and generation, carbon management and emerging technology.


With both companies having set goals to be net zero by 2050, the strategic partnership will help leverage shared goals, expertise and reach of Qantas and bp to innovate together. 

 

Read the media release

A refuelling operator connects an aviation fuel hose up to a Qantas Boeing 767 aircraft to commence an under wing refuel at Brisbane Airport, Australia.
Lowering emissions using sustainable fuels

bp is working to help decarbonize Australia by investing in new and emerging low emissions technologies such as hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuels and renewable diesel.


Sectors like mining, heavy transport, aviation and marine drive significant economic activity. But in doing so, they are responsible for significant emissions. They are also our customers, dependent on us for their fuel and energy needs.


And while many have already made net zero commitments, there is a strong appetite and demand from our large customers for large scale green energy.


In line with our new ambition we are responding to investors and customers by repurposing our assets – and we have exciting plans to develop them. Our Kwinana Clean Energy Park (WA), and Bulwer Clean Energy Hub (QLD) have the potential to host clean energy hubs comprised of existing and emerging low-carbon technologies.


We have the technology and the ‘know how’ – and  we are working on how we commercialize these assets, and with governments on longer term policy settings that will help facilitate the transition to cleaner energy that customers want and need. 

