Decarbonizing Australia’s energy system

Many of our customers and partners are in energy intensive sectors like mining, heavy transport, aviation and marine.
We fuel mining operations across the remote areas of the Pilbara and Central Queensland and also the heavy transport industry across Australia’s vast highways, which make decarbonization a challenge.
While these sectors drive substantial economic activity, they are also responsible for approximately 40% of Australia’s carbon emissions.
And while many have already made net zero commitments, there is a strong appetite and demand from our large customers for low-carbon alternatives.
We are working with our customers and governments to find a way to develop these low-carbon options which are affordable and commercial.
Frédéric Baudry, president, bp Australia and SVP fuels & low carbon solutions, Asia Pacific
Bernard Looney, chief executive officer
Integrating solar and onshore wind power, green hydrogen and green ammonia, the Asian Renewable Energy Hub has the potential to be one of the largest renewable energy hubs in the world.
The project intends to supply renewable power to local customers in the largest mining region in the world and also produce green hydrogen and green ammonia for the domestic Australian market and export to major international users. Situated on a 6,500-square kilometre site in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, AREH is already in a highly advantaged position with access to abundant solar and wind resources with consistent output.
bp has agreed to lead and operate one of the largest renewables and green hydrogen energy hubs in the world.
bp and Qantas are working together on opportunities to reduce carbon emissions in the aviation sector and contribute to the development of a sustainable aviation fuel industry in Australia.
Jointly, the teams will explore opportunities and projects across advanced sustainable fuels, advocacy for further decarbonization in the aviation sector, renewable power solutions and generation, carbon management and emerging technology.
With both companies having set goals to be net zero by 2050, the strategic partnership will help leverage shared goals, expertise and reach of Qantas and bp to innovate together.
bp is working to help decarbonize Australia by investing in new and emerging low emissions technologies such as hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuels and renewable diesel.
In line with our new ambition we are responding to investors and customers by repurposing our assets – and we have exciting plans to develop them. Our Kwinana Clean Energy Park (WA), and Bulwer Clean Energy Hub (QLD) have the potential to host clean energy hubs comprised of existing and emerging low-carbon technologies.
We have the technology and the ‘know how’ – and we are working on how we commercialize these assets, and with governments on longer term policy settings that will help facilitate the transition to cleaner energy that customers want and need.