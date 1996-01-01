Decarbonizing Australia’s energy system

Many of our customers and partners are in energy intensive sectors like mining, heavy transport, aviation and marine.



We fuel mining operations across the remote areas of the Pilbara and Central Queensland and also the heavy transport industry across Australia’s vast highways, which make decarbonization a challenge.



While these sectors drive substantial economic activity, they are also responsible for approximately 40% of Australia’s carbon emissions.



And while many have already made net zero commitments, there is a strong appetite and demand from our large customers for low-carbon alternatives.



We are working with our customers and governments to find a way to develop these low-carbon options which are affordable and commercial.

"There is clear alignment on the importance of the energy transition with our major customers and a strong appetite from local and global investors who support low-carbon developments. This positions bp as a potential powerhouse of the energy transition in Australia."

Frédéric Baudry, president, bp Australia and SVP fuels & low carbon solutions, Asia Pacific

"Embracing decarbonization as an opportunity, not a burden, has spurred many large companies to commit to achieving net-zero emissions as rapidly as they can… some sectors are harder to abate and will need more time to do so. It's in everyone's interests to increase momentum until we can no longer count the companies involved."

Bernard Looney, chief executive officer

