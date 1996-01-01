What is hydrogen and what are bp’s hydrogen plans?
Hydrogen is being hailed as crucial in the push to decarbonize the planet. Sounds like magic, but it’s simply science. When hydrogen (H) reacts with oxygen (O), lots of energy is released – and the only other product is water (H2O).
This combination of high energy and zero emissions opens the door to decarbonizing energy-intensive industries that are hard or expensive to electrify:
We’re aiming to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. In support of this, bp is determined to advance the hydrogen industry across Australia, the UK, Europe and US.
bp is progressing three world-scale hydrogen projects in Western Australia with H2Kwinana in the Kwinana Industrial Precinct, the Geraldton Export-Scale Renewable Investment (GERI) in the Mid West, and the Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) in the Pilbara, a joint venture with Macquarie, CWP Global and Intercontinental Energy.
Hydrogen in Australia
